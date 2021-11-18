Everton have recently ‘tested the waters’ as they look to bring a proven international star to Goodison Park, according to reports.

Rafa Benitez has a decent squad which includes top talents such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Abdoulaye Doucoure. The Spaniard also has young players emerging into the side, including winger Anthony Gordon and centre-half Jarrad Branthwaite.

But new signings will be essential if Everton are to get back into Europe. They will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Leicester and West Ham, both of whom have broken the ‘Big Six’ monopoly in recent years.

One potential signing is Ross Barkley from Chelsea, who could leave Stamford Bridge on loan in January.

The 27-year-old has history with Everton, having come through their academy and made 179 appearances in all competitions. Pundit Noel Whelan believes Barkley returning to Merseyside would be a good move for all parties, as it would give the midfielder a chance to revitalise his career.

But a far more ambitious signing for Benitez and co is Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic. The Croatian featured 42 times last season as Antonio Conte’s side won Serie A. He scored twice for his country at Euro 2020 before their last-16 defeat to Spain.

Perisic is a dynamic left midfielder with plenty of experience. He can also operate further up the pitch as a second striker.

Sport Witness, citing reports in the Italian press, write that Benitez and Everton are big fans of the star. This corroborates claims in October which named Everton as being potential suitors.

They want to bring Perisic to the Premier League once his contract with Inter expires in June. Negotiations over a new deal have begun at the San Siro but are looking increasingly wide of the mark.

In the last few hours, Everton have reportedly ‘tested the waters’ by approaching Perisic. Informal talks have been held, as the Toffees look to reach the next step in their pursuit.

They will have to battle Italian sides Roma and AC Milan for the veteran’s services. West Ham were linked last month but aren’t named by the most recent report.

Manager slams transfer links with Everton star

Meanwhile, the manager of Turkish club Sivasspor has hit back at reports linking them with Salomon Rondon.

The striker, 32, joined Everton on transfer deadline day to provide backup for Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison. He is on eight appearances for the campaign but is yet to score.

Sivasspor were apparently ‘pushing’ for his signature ahead of the January transfer window.

But head coach Riza Calimbay said: “There are seven weeks until halftime in the Super Lig. At the moment, our only thought is the matches we will play in the 7-week period.

“We are not interested in [Besiktas midfielder] Oguzhan Ozyakup and Salomon Rondon. The claims of Oguzhan and Rondon do not reflect the truth.”

