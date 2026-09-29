Everton alerted to chance to sign £46m Juventus star on loan in January – report

Everton are being linked with a move for Juventus defensive midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, and reports suggest that he could be available on loan in January, with Newcastle also interested.

The 28-year-old joined Juventus from Atalanta in a deal worth around £46million in the summer of 2024, but he has struggled to find consistent form in Turin.

Koopmeiners has made five Serie A appearances this season, though he only started in one of those matches, a clear sign that he is falling down the pecking order.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited by Sport Witness, there have been ‘signs of improvement’ from Koopmeiners, but Juventus’ management feel he ‘isn’t fulfilling the expectations of what was paid for him.’ For this reason, they could ‘explore his exit in January.’

Interestingly, the report claims that while Juventus‘ preference would be a sale of around €25million (£21.4m / $28.4m)’, they would be willing to loan him out in January if a sale proves impossible.

Everton and Newcastle reportedly ‘wanted to sign’ Koopmeiners late in the summer window, and he could now re-emerge as an option for the Premier League duo this winter.

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Everton and Newcastle monitoring Teun Koopmeiners

While Everton’s squad is extremely thin after a frustrating end to the summer window, midfield is actually an area where David Moyes does have some depth.

James Garner was superb for Everton last season and is close to getting back to his best, while 19-year-old Harrison Armstrong has been one of the club’s standout players this term despite his tender years.

Summer signing Hayden Hackney has also started well, though fellow new addition, Christian Norgaard, is yet to make his Everton debut due to injury.

However, Moyes is known to value players with experience and for this reason, Everton could be tempted to sign Koopmeiners should he become available on loan, as reports suggest.

As for Newcastle, they lost Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes to Tottenham and Arsenal respectively over the summer.

Matthias Jaissle’s side brought in Nico Gonzalez to partly fill that void, along with Sean Steur, though the latter is still a prospect as an 18-year-old.

Koopmeiners could therefore represent an experienced addition in midifeld with low risk if Juventus do sanction a loan move in January.

However, TEAMtalk sources have played down suggestions that Newcastle are considering Koopmeiners, so the links need to be taken with a pinch of salt, for now at least.

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