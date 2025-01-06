Everton manager Sean Dyche is under increasing pressure of the sack following the Toffees’ defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend, with reports escalating that the axe could fall and with their run of form leaving the Toffees just one point outside the relegation zone.

Everton have won just three of their 19 Premier League games so far and have scored just 15 goals in 19 games – the second-fewest of any team in the division; statistics which do not reflect well on the under-pressure 53-year-old.

As a result, a growing number of supporters are calling on Everton’s new owners, The Friedkin Group, to sack Dyche. Meanwhile, Sky Sports released a story this morning (Monday) to reveal that TFG have held discussions in the past few days and are indeed ‘assessing Dyche’s future’ – suggesting a decision could be made imminently.

TEAMtalk sources close to the situation, however, have consistently played down the suggestion that the axe is due to fall imminently, though discussions over Dyche is just one of the burning topics on the new owners’ agenda and are part of pre-planned talks as TFG run their assessments of their newly-acquired club.

As we have consistently reported, TFG are reluctant to make any big changes in the first weeks of their tenure. They are in the process of conducting a 100-day review of the club and ideally, want to get a new CEO in place before deciding on Dyche’s future. Of course, if poor results continue, they may be forced to act sooner.

TFG are constantly looking at all departments of the club and Dyche has been under examination since they took over. He is only under contract until the end of the season, so TFG discussing Dyche is nothing new and sources say there has been no unplanned talks after the loss to Bournemouth.

Sean Dyche sack speculation addressed

TEAMtalk understands that Everton’s owners are trying not to get sucked in to game-by-game assessment of Dyche’s reign just yet, adding TFG view his record at the Toffees as competent in very difficult circumstances.

Sources close to TFG say there has been no D-Day type talks with regards to Dyche’s future. From the manager’s point of view, he still feels backed by Everton’s hierarchy. Dyche has had nothing communicated to him so far so something significant would have to change for a sacking to be imminent.

TFG’s preference, as it stands and as we have been informed, would be for Dyche to see out the remainder of the season but there is an acceptance that a managerial change could be required if Everton remain under threat of relegation.

As we exclusively revealed last month, the Toffees though have begun looking at some potential replacements for Dyche but only as part of normal succession planning – not to be confused with interviewing candidates.

We understand that Graham Potter is on Everton’s shortlist, although West Ham are the big favourites to bring him in after sacking Julen Lopetegui.

Gareth Southgate and Max Allegri have also been looked at by TFG, but they wouldn’t take a job mid-season. So too has David Moyes, although he recently said that he wouldn’t like to manage a club in a relegation battle, so that may be a non-starter for now, too.

TEAMtalk sources say that it could be mid-March before TFG make any major executive changes at Everton – once the 100-day review has concluded. But if Everton do find themselves in the bottom three and still not winning games, Dyche could be sacked sooner.

IN FOCUS: Sean Dyche’s PL record at Everton

