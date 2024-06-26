Everton are on the verge of their third summer signing with Marseille star Iliman Ndiaye undergoing a medical ahead of a switch to Goodison Park.

The Toffees have already brought in Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa and re-signed Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds United in a fast start to the transfer window.

Everton have been keen to bring in a new attacking midfielder to compete with Abdoulaye Doucoure and after first being linked with Ndiaye last summer, their persistence has paid off.

As we reported on Tuesday, Everton have agreed on a €20m deal with Marseille and Ndiaye is set to sign a long-term contract with the Merseyside club.

Fans will remember him from Sheffield United’s 2022/23 promotion campaign when he scored 14 goals and made 11 assists in 46 Championship matches.

READ MORE: Everton tipped to replace Jarrad Branthwaite with Man Utd star as double deal mooted

Ndiaye struggled to find his feet at Marseille, however, netting just four times in 46 matches for the French side.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Senegalese international is set to finalise his move to Everton, where he’ll hope to get back to his best.

“Iliman Ndiaye, currently on Merseyside undergoing medical tests as new Everton player,” Romano posted on X.

“Marseille will receive €18.5m plus €1.5m add-ons, Ndiaye signs a five-year contract until June 2029.”

Marseille plot move for Newcastle star

With Ndiaye’s transfer to Everton all but completed, an interesting report has claimed that the deal could have ramifications for Newcastle.

TEAMtalk sources confirmed earlier this week that the Toffees had held talks about signing Newcastle winger Yankuba Minteh – which did not materialise due to the Magpies move for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin collapsing.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, as cited by The Shields Gazette, Ndiaye’s move could have a ‘knock-on impact on Minteh’s future.

That is because Marseille are long term admirers of the 19-year-old winger, who was on loan at Feyenoord last season, and are planning to back their new manager Roberto de Zerbi in the transfer window.

Ndiaye’s departure leaves a hole in the French club’s squad and despite him being a number 10, he did play the majority of his matches as a right winger for them last season.

Minteh has also been in talks with Lyon over a potential transfer so a switch to France looks to be a real option for the Newcastle man.

The Magpies are ready to reluctantly sell the teenager but want to do so before they submit their accounts to the Premier League on Sunday.

Reports suggest that an offer between £30m and £40m would be enough to lure Minteh away from St James’ Park.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window