Everton manager David Moyes is facing a big decision on the future of Thierno Barry, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that RB Leipzig are showing interest in a potential move for the Toffees’ striker.

Barry, 23, joined Everton from Villarreal in a deal worth £27.6million last summer, and notched eight goals in 38 Premier League appearances in his debut season in England.

Barry struggled to find consistent form, however, and found himself behind fellow Everton striker Beto in the pecking order at times – forcing him to settle for a spot on the bench for big chunks of the campaign.

Now, well-placed sources have confirmed that RB Leipzig have made an approach and are exploring a move for Barry, with the player’s representatives made aware of the interest.

Everton, for their part, are not actively looking to sell Barry. Crucially, however, a sale has not been ruled out should a tempting offer arrive.

We understand that the final decision on Barry’s future, should bids materialise, would ultimately lie with David Moyes, rather than with Everton’s behind-the-scenes recruitment team.

Leipzig are understood to hold the most concrete interest currently, but other sides around Europe are also keeping an eye on his situation.

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Japan int’l could replace Barry at Everton

Barry’s suitors feel that he still has potential to improve and has shown enough in his brief spell with Everton that he can develop into an effective forward.

The Toffees, however, are in full control of the situation, with the former France under-21s international contracted until 2029.

They would likely look to at least recoup the £27.6million spent on Barry, if they do take the decision to sell him this summer, though no specific price tag has been confirmed at this stage.

It remains to be seen whether Leipzig, or indeed any other side, formalise their interest with an offer.

Everton, for their part, have already identified several striker targets, as it is an area they are looking to strengthen in regardless.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed back in April that Everton had been scouting Feyenoord striker Ayase Ueda extensively.

We confirmed in an update on June 18 that Ueda, who notched two goals for Japan in their World Cup clash against Tunisia on Sunday, remains under consideration by the Toffees.

But he is not alone on the shortlist.

Everton identify four more striker targets

Everton remain admirers of Liam Delap, who has struggled at Chelsea since his £30million move from Ipswich Town.

The Toffees attempted to sign the 23-year-old last summer but lost out in the race to Chelsea. However, despite him scoring only two goals this season, there is a belief that he would fit well into the Toffees’ system.

Reports suggest that he is available to sign for £40million this summer.

Taty Castellanos is another to watch, as he is likely to leave West Ham following their relegation. He scored seven times for the Hammers after joining in January.

Juventus striker Lois Openda, meanwhile, is an intriguing option.

My colleague, Fraser Fletcher, revealed earlier this month that Everton and Leeds United are both interested in the 26-year-old.

Openda, who can play as a striker or left-winger, scored 41 goals in 93 games for previous club Leipzig, but has struggled since joining Juve on last summer.

To that end, sources suggest the Bianconeri could make the forward available for the right price, with valuations hovering in the region of €35-40 million mark (up to £34.5m, $46m).

Finally, Levante forward Karl Etta Eyong has also been looked at by Everton.

The 22-year-old notched seven goals and four assists in 34 appearances for a Levante side that were ultimately relegated from LaLiga this season.

Ipswich are pushing hard to sign the Cameroonian international, who is available for €30million (£26m, $40m), so Everton must move quickly if they decide they want to bring in Etta Eyong.

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