Everton are facing a decision on whether to sell Tim Iroegbunam, with TEAMtalk sources confirming that Hull City, Ipswich Town and Coventry City are all interested in signing the midfielder this summer.

The Toffees have completed three signings this summer, bringing in Hayden Hackney, Tyrique George and Merlin Rohl on permanent deals – with the latter two having been on loan with the club last season.

However, their business is far from done. Arsenal midfielder Christian Norgaard is set to become their fourth summer signing after Everton struck a deal worth around £7million for the midfielder. He will undergo a medical on Tuesday.

Former Brentford captain Norgaard, 32, has been brought in as a replacement for Idrissa Gana Gueye, who has left Everton following the expiry of his contract. The signing could have ramifications for Iroegbunam, too, though.

We can confirm that Everton are now open to offers for Iroegbunam, and the Premier League’s three newly-promoted sides are all firmly in the race for his signature.

Hull, Ipswich and Coventry have all made approaches regarding a move for Iroegbunam. While no formal offers have yet arrived, they are expected soon.

Sources have also confirmed that two Italian teams are interested in signing the 23-year-old.

With Iroegbunam’s Everton contract expiring in a year’s time, the Toffees are prepared to sell him now rather than risk losing him on a free transfer.

A loan deal could be possible, but only if it includes an obligation to buy clause.

Other reports have suggested Iroegbunam’s valuation is around £20million, though our sources have not confirmed that figure at this stage.

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Everton in pole position to sign Celtic star

An Iroegbunam sale would give Everton further funds to play with as David Moyes looks to strengthen in other areas.

The feeling behind the scenes is that, with the addition of Norgaard, they will be well equipped in midfield.

We understand that attacking midfielder Charly Alcaraz could be sold if a suitable offer arrives, however, with Argentinian giants River Plate interested.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that one of Everton’s top priorities this summer is to sign a new right-back, and they are getting close to doing just that.

Celtic’s Alistair Johnston has emerged as a leading target, with Moyes understood to be keen on bringing the 27-year-old Canadian international to Merseyside.

Celtic boss, Martin O’Neill, has confirmed that Moyes has spoken to him personally about bringing Johnston to Everton. O’Neill did not rule out the full-back leaving in a recent press conference.

Other Premier League sides, including Fulham, are interested in Johnston but sources indicate he is keen on a switch to Everton.

We will have a further update on the defender’s future later today, with Toffees confident of securing his signature.

Should Johnston join Everton, it could open the door for Nathan Patterson to move elsewhere.