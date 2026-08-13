Hull City have submitted a formal offer worth over £15million for Everton star Tim Iroegbunam, with the Tigers emerging as the leading contenders to sign the midfielder, TEAMtalk can confirm.

We revealed Hull’s interest in the 23-year-old in July, and that fellow newly-promoted Premier League sides Ipswich Town and Coventry City, along with two Italian clubs, had also made enquiries.

David Moyes’ side have been open to offers, given Iroegbunam’s contract expires in a year, though the Toffees do have an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Everton have strengthened their midfield this summer, signing Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough and Christian Norgaard from Arsenal.

The Toffees also have James Garner and Merlin Rohl to call upon in midfield, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Charly Alcaraz options for the No 1o role.

There is a belief that 19-year-old Harrison Armstrong is set to play a leading role in the middle of the park for Everton this season, too.

This has opened the door for Hull to make a move for Iroegbunam, with sources on all sides of the negotiations confident an agreement can be struck.

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Hull City boss Jakirovic ‘hopes’ £15m Everton deal is done

Iroegbunam is well-regarded at Everton but with other options in his position now signed, the time feels right for the former Aston Villa man to move on.

The defensive-minded midfielder featured in 29 Premier League games last term, with 17 of those appearances being starts. He put in some good performances, particularly in a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in December.

There is a belief that Iroegbunam could play a leading role for Hull this season as they prepare to fight for Premier League survival.

Sources have confirmed that a bid worth over £15million has been made by Hull, as called by BBC journalist James Hoggarth.

Talks are believed to be moving in a positive direction as the Tigers push to finalise an agreement ahead of the start of the season.

Fellow suitors Coventry and Ipswich are yet to formalise their interest in Iroegbunam with an offer, leaving Hull in pole position.

Hull manager, Sergej Jakirović, confirmed his club’s interest in the Toffees star in a recent interview.

“I think there is progress in this player [Iroegbunam],” Jakirovic told BBC Radio Humberside, as cited by BBC Sport.

“I like how he is playing and he is very experienced. I think we need this profile for a midfielder and I hope we will sign him.

“But, we will see. It could be a loan or permanent transfer. There is a lot of exchanging. He is in the last year of his contract which is an advantage for us.”

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