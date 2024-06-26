Everton have started the transfer window quickly, already on the verge of their third signing, and now they’re reportedly eyeing two Manchester United stars.

The Toffees have brought in Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa and re-signed Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds and former Sheffield United man Iliman Ndiaye is on his way.

Sean Dyche knows there is more work to be done if he wants to take his team back to the top half of the Premier League table, but more signings will likely mean players are sold.

A report from talkSPORT claims that fans should ‘keep an eye out’ for Everton trying to poach a couple of Man Utd stars who’ve been deemed surplus to requirements by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

This comes amid claims that the Red Devils are planning a fresh bid for Jarrad Branthwaite after Everton laughed off their first offer of £43m (including add-ons).

Everton will stand firm on their £70m valuation though and it’s worth noting that other players such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Amadou Onana have also been heavily linked with exits, so Branthwaite could end up staying at Goodison Park.

READ MORE: Ten Hag sack: Man Utd told five-year deal won’t repel axe talk as Ratcliffe is urged to avoid big blunder

Everton to hijack ‘agreed’ Wan-Bissaka deal

According to talkSPORT’s report, Everton are ‘one of a number of clubs’ interested in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has just 12 months remaining on his Man Utd contract.

Galatasaray have reportedly ‘agreed personal terms’ with the right-back but a fee is yet to be finalised with the Red Devils, prompting other clubs to join the race.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed Everton do hold a concrete interest in Wan-Bissaka and are keeping a close eye on developments over his potential switch to Turkey.

Man Utd are looking generate cash for the summer and reports suggest that they’d be willing to part ways with Wan-Bissaka for roughly £12.5m.

He could compete with Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young for a starting spot at Everton, who are both past their best at 35 and 38 years old respectively.

The Toffees do have Nathan Patterson in their squad but despite his potential Dyche doesn’t seem convinced, handing him just nine Premier League starts in 2023/24.

Man Utd tipped star to replace Jarrad Branthwaite

The report adds that Dyche is ‘a fan of centre-back Victor Lindelof‘ who has been told he is ‘free to leave as Man Utd look to revamp their squad.’

Like Wan-Bissaka, his contract expires in June 2025 and Ratcliffe would prefer to sell him now rather than lose him on a free transfer further down the line.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window

A number of clubs including Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are interested in Lindelof, who TEAMtalk understands will be available for less than £10m this summer.

TalkSPORT claim that Lindelof ‘could even be a candidate to replace Branthwaite at Everton,’ but note that there is ‘no imminent sign of a breakthrough in negotiations between them and Man Utd.’

While the Red Devils’ interest remains it’s been suggested that they could try again to sign Jean Clair-Todibo from sister club Nice, despite UEFA initially blocking the transfer.

TEAMtalk sources say that while Premier League clubs are keen on Lindelof, it isn’t clear at this stage whether the Toffees are in the race for him.