Everton tipped to agree surprise striker deal; Leeds United star ‘liked’ by David Moyes – report

Everton are set to hold talks with the players they wish to retain and Dominic Calvert-Lewin could stay at the club, while Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison has a chance of sealing a permanent Toffees move.

The Toffees have as many as 13 senior players who will be out of contract this summer if they don’t sign an extension, so the summer transfer window could be one of the busiest in the club’s recent history as replacements are eyed.

Calvert-Lewin, 28, has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and this season has been no different, with the forward missing 14 games due to knocks.

The England international has finally returned to training and could be involved when Everton play Ipswich Town on Saturday in their penultimate Goodison Park fixture. Calvert-Lewin will hope to build on his current return of just three league goals this term.

There is still a question mark over Calvert-Lewin’s future, given that his current contract expires on June 30 – a mere 60 days away.

However, Mark Douglas has reported for i News that Calvert-Lewin’s representatives ‘have been in contact with Moyes recently and are seeking fresh talks over his future, raising the possibility of a new deal that many thought had been written off.’

This doesn’t mean that Everton won’t look to sign a new striker. TEAMtalk reported on April 7 that they are one of many clubs keen on Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, while we also understand that they are keeping close tabs on West Ham loanee Evan Ferguson, who could leave Brighton permanently this summer.

David Moyes open to permanent Jack Harrison deal?

Another Everton star facing an uncertain future is Jack Harrison, who has spent the last two seasons on loan from Leeds United.

Part of his contract with Leeds includes a clause that allows him to go out on loan while they’re in the Championship, but with the Whites promotion to the Premier League confirmed, that won’t be active this summer.

The 28-year-old works hard and has put in some good performances this season, but given he’s scored only one goal and made one assist in the league for Everton this term, he’s not a signing that will get the fans too excited.

Douglas notes in his report that ‘Moyes likes Harrison’s attitude and seems open to him staying.’

From Leeds’ point of view, they will not be opposed to a summer sale given Harrison has burned his bridges with the club and fans over the past two years.

His decision to leave Leeds on loan after they were relegated did not go down well with supporters, among other incidents since. It’s also worth noting that the Whites already have good winger options in Willy Gnonto and Largie Ramazani, while they are also primed to sign Tottenham loanee Manor Solomon on a permanent deal, as TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher reported on April 30.

What Leeds would demand for a permanent sale remains to be seen, but they are now free to negotiate the best price possible for the winger and are no longer under any obligation to let him depart on a temporary basis. It will be interesting to see if Everton make a concrete approach to sign Harrison in the coming weeks.

Moyes will want to bring in another new winger, too, however, given that fellow loanee Jesper Lindstrom is expected to depart.

As TEAMtalk reported on February 4, West Brom winger Tom Fellows is a player of interest but Everton are looking at several stars as the summer window approaches.

