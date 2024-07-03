Everton are set to be taken over by the Freidkin Group and an expert has stunningly tipped their new owners to replace Sean Dyche with a big name.

The group, led by Roma chairman Dan Friedkin, have signed an exclusivity agreement with the Toffees’ majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and things are expected to progress quickly.

The takeover has got fans excited as there finally seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel after three consecutive relegation battles and a failed bid from 777 Partners.

Dyche deserves a lot of credit for keeping Everton in the Premier League in extremely difficult circumstances, especially last season when they received an eight-point deduction for a breach of the profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Everton seem to have got themselves on the right side of PSR after selling Ben Godfrey and Lewis Dobbin, and have already brought in two signings in Jack Harrison (loan) and Tim Iroegbunam (£9m), as well as highly rated youth players Omari Benjamin, Braiden Graham and Ceiran Loney.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Monday, the signing of Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille is also ‘done’ and will be announced imminently.

However, despite the Toffees’ positive start to the summer window, some believe that their soon-to-be new owners are considering a change in manager.

Thomas Tuchel to Everton?

Speaking to Goodison News, former Everton scout Bryan King has suggested that the Friedkin Group could replace Dyche with big name like Thomas Tuchel.

The group previously appointed Jose Mourinho at Roma – who led the Italian club to their first European title in over 60 years when they won the Europa Conference League in 2022.

“Is Dyche going to remain as the manager?” King asked.

“Is the new owner going to want to bring in his own man? Who is signing these players for the club and giving the go-ahead for new contracts?

“I hope it is Dyche, but there does seem to be some uncertainty. If the new owner has any sense he will leave things in place at first and see how things go for six months.

“However, he might also be tempted to make a change. Someone like Tuchel, perhaps he would fit into the class of manager Friedkin would like.”

Tuchel left Bayern Munich at the end of last season and as we’ve consistently reported, the former Chelsea boss is keen to take on another challenge in the Premier League.

The German coach held talks with Manchester United before they decided to stick with Erik ten Hag. Whether or not he’d be interested in the Everton job is unclear, though.

It would certainly seem harsh to sack Dyche after guiding Everton to Premier League survival twice, but new owners do often opt to appoint new managers when they come in.

