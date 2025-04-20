Everton are plotting a move for Auxerre centre-back Clement Akpa, according to reports from France, as the future of one Toffees defender hangs in the balance.

Everton have officially avoided relegation this season thanks to Ipswich Town’s 4-0 defeat to Arsenal, and now their planning for the summer transfer window will ramp up.

The Toffees’ new owners, The Friedkin Group, will back manager David Moyes in the market. With eight players out of contract this summer and five loanees potentially leaving, it’s going to be a very busy window.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Everton are ‘interested’ in Auxerre centre-back Akpa, but face competition from Wolves for his signature.

Outside of England, Eintracht Frankfurt, Hoffenheim and Stuttgart are also said to be keen on the 23-year-old, who is ‘almost certain’ to leave Auxerre in the coming months.

One of Everton‘s players who will be out of contract this summer is centre-back Michael Keane. The 32-year-old came on for James Tarkowski in the Toffees’ 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday and put in a poor performance, which will no doubt have left Moyes unimpressed.

Sources have confirmed that there have been no talks with Keane over an extension to date. If he leaves, he will need replacing, as Everton will need more cover for first-choice centre-back pairing Tarkowksi and Jarrad Branthwaite, even if Jake O’Brien is another solid option despite playing at right-back under Moyes.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Everton considering move for former Arsenal striker with two Toffees stars on verge of exits

Everton join Wolves in race for Clement Akpa

TEAMtalk understands that Everton are looking at various centre-back targets ahead of the summer, which suggests that they do expect Keane to leave the club.

Akpa has generated plenty of interest after impressing for Auxerre this season, who have performed well as a team and sit 11th in the Ligue 1 table.

Ivorian international Akpa has played a key role in the French club’s success, having played in all but three of their league games, helping his side to keep nine clean sheets.

Akpa averages 1.9 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game for Auxerre. By comparison, Branthwaite makes 1.3 tackles and 0.9 interception, so that bodes well if Everton choose to move for him.

There is also speculation about Branthwaite, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer. However, we understand that the situation remains the same – Everton want to keep Branthwaite, they won’t consider any offers below £70m and could try and tie him down to a new contract this summer. They are not expecting to lose him unless a mammoth bid is lodged.

If the reports are correct, Akpa would likely be brought in as a Keane replacement. Wolves were particularly keen to sign Akpa in January, so could reignite their interest.

We can confirm that Celtic centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers has also been looked at by Everton. The 27-year-old may look to leave Celtic to play in the Premier League to cement his spot in the United States’ national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

DON’T MISS: Exclusive: David Unsworth on nearly getting Everton job, Moyes return and summer transfer plans

Everton quiz: Biggest sales, 2018-24