Everton approached Sunderland to sign their captain Dan Neil in January and could reignite interest, but sister club Roma might also be a club to watch in the race, along with West Ham, TEAMtalk understands.

Everton’s new owners, The Friedkin Group, are prepared to back David Moyes in the summer transfer window, which will see several incomings and outgoings.

The Toffees have as many as eight first-team players out of contract this summer. Two of those are midfielders – Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gana Gueye. If either depart this summer then they will need to be replaced. As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Sunderland star Neil is one player on their radar, but the race is open.

The interest from Everton in Neil must be seen as ‘group-wide for the Friedkin Group, as their other club Roma are also looking for a player with Neil’s profile.

The 23-year-old can play in a number six, eight or 10 role in midfield and generally plays deeper. Neil could therefore be a long-term replacement for Gueye at Everton, who is a top player but coming to the end of his career at 35.

Everton and West Ham both considered Neil in January but Sunderland weren’t willing to listen to offers for a key player in the middle of their push for promotion.

Neil caught Roma’s attention when watching the performances of their loanee Enzo Le Fee (who’s also at Sunderland), so they can’t be ruled out of the race, either.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Everton surge into Liam Delap race as key detail in Liverpool target’s release clause clarified

Everton could rival sister club Roma for Championship star

Roma could lose their main deep-lying playmaker Leandro Paredes this summer, who has been linked with a move to Boca Juniors, so Neil could potentially be his replacement, but nothing is finalised regarding Paredes yet.

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini, who is more of an eight or 10, is also facing an uncertain future, while Bryan Cristante could also be sold, so The Friedkin Group could be in a situation where Roma and Everton both need to sign midfielders this summer.

Whether Neil leaves Sunderland will depend on two key factors. First, if Sunderland are promoted to the Premier League. Second, whether the Black Cats are able to convince the midfielder to sign a new contract.

Neil’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026 and Sunderland are keen to tie him down to an extension.

Sunderland currently sit fourth in the Championship table, set to qualify for the play-offs, and if promoted that could lead to concrete talks with Neil over a new deal.

As things stand, Sunderland would find it difficult to turn down a bid of £15m to £20m for Neil, but if they’re promoted or he pens new terms then that could keep him at the Stadium of Light for another season and protect his value.

There have been no concrete approaches for Neil since January and Everton, West Ham and Roma are waiting to see if Neil becomes genuinely available, and other Premier League suitors are also believed to be monitoring his situation.

£20m is considered a steep price for Neil – up to three times his market valuation, even if he undoubtedly has a lot of potential – so his suitors may wait and see if they can seal a cheaper deal once it’s clear whether Sunderland are going to be Premier League or not next season.

For now, sources have made clear that Neil remains fully focused on helping Sunderland get promotion. Staying at the club is not discounted, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens in the coming months.

Sunderland will want time to try and convince the player to sign a contract extension too, so the feeling is that Everton, West Ham and Roma will have to wait until towards the end of the summer window to strike a deal.

DON’T MISS: Everton make ‘enquiry’ for former Arne Slot favourite as Chelsea eye move for classy defender

Timeline: Dan Neil’s rise at Sunderland

By Samuel Bannister

November 2018: Neil makes his senior debut for Sunderland as a late substitute in an EFL Trophy match against Morecambe, still a month before his 17th birthday.

March 2021: Plays in League One for the first time at the age of 19 in a win over Swindon Town.

September 2021: Scores his first goal for Sunderland with the opener in a League One win over Accrington Stanley.

December 2021: Earns the EFL Young Player of the Month award after starting six games, scoring once and providing two assists.

April 2022: Receives a nomination for the EFL League One Young Player of the Season award, but doesn’t win.

May 2022: Remains an unused substitute for all three play-off games as Sunderland claim promotion to the Championship.

July 2022: Starts Sunderland’s first game back in the Championship.

October 2022: Scores his first Championship goal in a defeat to Burnley.

March 2023: Signs a new contract at the Stadium of Light until 2026.

May 2023: Starts both of Sunderland’s play-off semi-finals against Luton Town, who reach the final at the Black Cats’ expense.

November 2023: Captains Sunderland for the first time in a Championship win against Birmingham City.

August 2024: New Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris names Neil as the club’s new team captain.

October 2024: Neil provides assists in three consecutive Championship games.