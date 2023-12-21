Everton braced for stunning Serie A approach for defender who could leave on loan

Everton defender Ben Godfrey is beginning to attract interest from Serie A side AS Roma, according to reports in Italy.

Godfrey recently started his first Premier League game of the season, lasting all 90 minutes against Burnley in a 2-0 win. In general, though, he has been restricted to a backup role since Jarrad Branthwaite returned from last term’s loan spell with PSV.

Nevertheless, TEAMtalk revealed this week that Everton are hoping to hold talks with Godfrey about a new contract, since his current deal is due to expire in 2025 and he has been attracting interest from elsewhere.

Tottenham Hotspur are one suitor to be regularly linked, although Godfrey might have the chance to test himself outside the Premier League if Il Corriere Dello Sport is to be believed.

According to the Rome-based newspaper, Godfrey has now become a potential target for Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Since fellow Englishman Chris Smalling has spent most of the season injured and summer signing Evan Ndicka will likely be in the Ivory Coast squad for this winter’s Africa Cup of Nations, Roma need at least one new centre-back in January and are said to have turned their attention to Godfrey.

Corriere Dello Sport suggests they could offer to take him on loan and then potentially explore buying him outright in the summer.

Funnily enough, Godfrey is listed as an alternative to Eric Dier, whom Roma have been targeting from Tottenham – where the Everton man could potentially go himself judging by recent reports.

Either of them are deemed to be low-cost options for Roma, taking into account the fact they would prefer to have Godfrey on loan rather than by paying immediately.

It is not yet clear how much a permanent transfer for Godfrey – who will turn 26 years old midway through January – would be worth.

Could Godfrey get more prominence at Roma?

Everton originally signed Godfrey from Norwich City in 2020. He has since made 80 appearances for the club, but only three of those have been this season.

Despite his reduction in playing time, he still seems to have a place in Sean Dyche’s plans, which would make any decision to loan him out in January questionable – especially given their own financial predicament.

But Roma’s need for more depth in defence is not going away. Mourinho usually uses a back three, but has only had three natural central defenders available for the most part this season.

Thus, Everton might have something to respond to next month if the Giallorossi’s interest in Godfrey is firmed up.

Previously capped twice by England in 2021, Godfrey might have imagined being on a bigger platform at this stage of his career, but his stance on his Everton future – and the prospect of playing in Italy – remains to be seen.

A move to Roma would also give him the chance to play in a UEFA competition for the first time. Mourinho’s side will be up against nemeses Feyenoord in the knockout play-off round of the Europa League in February.

Whether Godfrey might be in their squad by then is up for question. For now, he is still at Everton’s disposal.

