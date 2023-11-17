Everton deducted 10 points as club statement criticises ‘wholly disproportionate and unjust’ sanction

Everton have been deducted 10 points from their Premier League tally after an independent commission deemed them to have broken profit and sustainability rules.

The breach was alleged to have taken place in the 2021-22 season and has been under investigation since March. Now, it has been confirmed that Everton have had 10 points taken away from them.

However, Everton have quickly responded with their intention to appeal the decision.

A club statement read: “Everton Football Club is both shocked and disappointed by the ruling of the Premier League’s Commission.

“The Club believes that the Commission has imposed a wholly disproportionate and unjust sporting sanction.

“The Club has already communicated its intention to appeal the decision to the Premier League. The appeal process will now commence and the Club’s case will be heard by an Appeal Board appointed pursuant to the Premier League’s rules in due course.

“Everton maintains that it has been open and transparent in the information it has provided to the Premier League and that it has always respected the integrity of the process.

“The Club does not recognise the finding that it failed to act with the utmost good faith and it does not understand this to have been an allegation made by the Premier League during the course of proceedings.

“Both the harshness and severity of the sanction imposed by the Commission are neither a fair nor a reasonable reflection of the evidence submitted.

“The Club will also monitor with great interest the decisions made in any other cases concerning the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

“Everton cannot comment on this matter any further until the appeal process has concluded.”

On the pitch, Everton have earned 14 points this season after picking up four wins, two draws and six defeats in the league.

Going down to four points would put them level on points with bottom-placed Luton Town.

