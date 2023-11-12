Everton facing battle with Inter Milan to snap up highly-touted Bundesliga attacking talent

Everton are reportedly facing a fight with Serie A giants as they continue their pursuit of a highly-rated young Borussia Monchengladbach striker.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche is keen to bolster his squad in the January transfer window and is actively looking to bring a new central attacker as a main priority for his side.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano recently revealed Everton’s interest in young forward Winsley Boteli, with the Merseyside outfit and Juventus both in the mix to sign the 17-year-old.

But now Inter Live reports that the San Siro side are also keen on the player who has been outstanding in his performances for Monchengladbach’s youth side.

Boteli has already notched 12 goals in 10 games for Gladbach’s Under-19s so far this season.

Those sort of stats have led to interest from clubs around Europe, with the initial report suggesting that Everton and Juve were fighting for his signature.

Inter Live has now followed that up and thrown Inter into that mix as well, with the Champions League finalists impressed with Boteli.

The report adds that Inter could end up ‘trying to think’ about a deal for the Gladbach youngster as they are aware of the growing interest from Everton and Juventus.

Scouts from both of those clubs are said to be ‘closely monitoring’ the teenager and his situation as the January transfer window edges ever closer.

However, so far there have been no concrete efforts to sign Boteli as all three clubs continue to monitor his progress.

