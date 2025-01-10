David Moyes is soon to return as Everton manager

David Moyes is nearing a return to Everton after more than 11 years away, with the manager being given an initial short-term deal and the contract structure to change beyond that, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Moyes has been out of management sine parting ways with West Ham in June 2024. He was replaced at the club by Julen Lopetegui, who has since been given his marching orders.

A day later, Everton boss Sean Dyche became the latest Premier League boss to be sacked this season.

TEAMtalk revealed that Everton had scheduled talks with Moyes a day later (Friday January 10) over a return to the club. The Scottish manager left the Toffees for Manchester United in July 2013, after more than 500 games in charge at Goodison Park.

Now, we can reveal that he is closing in on a return to Everton.

Indeed, TEAMtalk sources state that Moyes will be given an initial six-month contract. Then in the summer, his deal will be extended to cover the next two years.

Moyes’ former West Ham assistant Billy McKinlay will join him at Goodison Park. Also remaining in an assistant role will be Leighton Baines.

The former left-back and legend of the club has been in an academy coaching role, and took over as first-team caretaker boss after Dyche was sacked. He and Seamus Coleman – who still plays for the club – oversaw a 2-0 FA Cup victory over Peterborough.

Everton round-up: Baines backs Moyes

Though he did not want to get drawn into stating who the right man to take Everton forward would be, after that match, Baines hailed Moyes as a “great coach to play for and a good man”.

TEAMtalk is also aware that Toffees forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is an option for Bournemouth.

There are also several sides on the hunt for fellow striker Beto, as per sources.

In response, Everton are interested in signing Tom Fellows, though it will be difficult for them to snare the West Brom forward mid-season.

