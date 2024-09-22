Everton news: Big-name boss ‘very interested’ in replacing Dyche as brutal sack talk continues

Sean Dyche could be replaced by Graham Potter, who wants the Everton job

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter is reportedly ‘very interested’ in returning to the Premier League with Everton, which could come to fruition if Sean Dyche is sacked.

Everton have made a woeful start to the Premier League season. After five games, they’re 19th in the table, having only gained one point – in their last game – following losses in each of the opening four matches.

As a result, pressure is mounting on Dyche, with reports of his impending sack snowballing.

If that is to happen, big-name boss Potter could take over from his compatriot.

Indeed, Football Insider reports the former Chelsea boss is ‘very much interested’ in taking the Toffees job.

The situation at Goodison Park is reportedly being monitored after the poor start to the season, and Potter is waiting in the wings if the manager role becomes available.

The Everton board are said to value Dyche, but may have to pull the trigger if the club are clearly going to be in another relegation scrap.

Potter return is something of a shock

TEAMtalk too understands that there are no immediate plans to sack the current boss, with faith that he can turn things around.

In any case, Potter will be awaiting a decision, whenever it may come.

He was previously suggested to be fine with being without a job for a while, after a big payoff from Chelsea, and links to the England and Manchester United jobs.

It looks likely that the Three Lions will overlook him, given he is available and Lee Carsley is in interim charge, but links to Manchester United still remain, with Potter on a three-man shortlist.

A sack decision has been reported by the Daily Mail as only being ‘weeks away’, so Potter may yet wait for United, meaning the timing between their decision and Everton’s could be important.

Recruitment could help avoid drop

Everton will be eager to do their all to avoid being relegated to the Championship. That will surely mean for some recruitment of new players.

Of late, they have been linked with the free agent signing of Yusuf Yazici, though he is also on the radar of some of their Premier League rivals, such as Aston Villa.

But keeping current Everton stars at the club will also be paramount.

TEAMtalk understands that Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been offered a new deal, with his running out at the end of the season. But he also has one eye on a move to Newcastle.

Jarrad Branthwaite is also on the radar of some big clubs, with Real Madrid recently joining Manchester United in pursuit of the centre-back.

If those players are lost in January or beyond, relegation looks as if it may be on the cards, if it’s not already happened.

Everton’s recent Premier League finishes

In each of the last three seasons, the Toffees have narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League.

There were two places between them and the drop zone by the end of last season, but things were much tighter at parts of the season.

The campaign prior, Everton finished just two points above Leicester, who occupied the final relegation spot.

The season before, they were just three points above the drop zone by the end of the season. The hope for this season would have been that they’d have been nowhere near.

But given Everton are 19th after five games, their habits are showing no signs of stopping.