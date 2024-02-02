Last-minute Everton offer for Watford star revealed; Dyche faces relegation scrap with paper-thin squad

Everton reportedly made a late move to sign Watford star Yaser Asprilla on deadline day but the Hornets were not satisfied by their offer.

The Toffees had very little money to spend due to their financial issues but director of football Kevin Thelwell was trying to get loan deals over the line.

Everton ultimately signed no senior players in the January window. Sean Dyche will now have to cope with a painfully thin squad as he looks to guide his team away from the relegation zone.

Dyche’s priority was a new winger or attacking midfielder, areas where Everton are particularly short of options at the moment.

Asprilla can play in both of those positions and has put in some impressive performances in for Watford the Championship this season.

The 20-year-old has made 27 league appearances this term, scoring four goals and contributing four assists in the process.

He could have provided cover for Abdoulaye Doucoure at Goodison Park, who has been vital for the Toffees this season in the number 10 role, but is currently sidelined with an injury.

Asprilla is considered to have huge potential and Everton may try to sign him again in the summer.

Everton, Sporting made last-ditch offers for Watford star

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, both Everton and Sporting Lisbon ‘made attempts’ to sign Asprilla on deadline day.

The two clubs ‘submitted offers’ to Watford for the youngster. The details of their bids aren’t revealed, but TEAMtalk sources suggest that Everton were looking for a loan with an obligation to buy included.

However, neither Everton nor Sporting were able to satisfy Watford with their proposals and therefore they were ‘unsuccessful.’

Sierra suggests that Asprilla will be subject to more offers in the summer if he continues on his current trajectory.

As mentioned, Everton’s failure to bring anyone in has left them with a lack of options in several positions.

In terms of wingers, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Dwight McNeil and young prospect Lewis Dobbin are all Dyche has to choose from.

Doucoure is also the only natural attacking midfielder the Toffees have at their disposal.

Everton’s centre-back situation is also worrying, despite them keeping hold of exit-linked star Ben Godfrey.

Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski have formed a solid partnership this season, but they only have Godfrey and Michael Keane as backup options. Therefore, Everton are one centre-back injury away from a serious problem.

The Merseyside club currently sit in 18th place in the table due to their controversial 10-point deduction and are one point away from safety.

They face Tottenham and Manchester City in their next two league fixtures.

