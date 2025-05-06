Everton would reportedly be “open” to re-signing a former player who has gone onto become one of the best in the Premier League, as his current club could push him out.

The Toffees have not been in possession of a great many star players of late. That their last top-six Premier League finish came in 2013/14 highlights that.

Manchester City’s John Stones is perhaps one of their best exports, who left around that time. He was in the fifth-placed squad of 2013/14, and played another two seasons for Everton beyond that, before moving to City for almost £50million in 2016.

There, he has played 277 games, won six Premier Leagues, a Champions League and other honours, and become one of the best defenders in England, if not the world. But Stones’ role has diminished of late, partially due to injuries, and TBRFootball suggests he could be on his way out, potentially to the benefit of Everton.

Insider Graeme Bailey said: “City are planning a number of new arrivals this summer and we are going to see a number of changes and that means some of the biggest names from the last decade or so could and will depart.

“Stones has interest from the Saudi Pro League, but in England there are clubs who would be willing to take him including West Ham and his former club Everton to name but two.

“The issue is with his injury record, less than 10 starts in the last two seasons, it would be a risk for anyone. If he does indeed hit the open market, I believe that Everton would be open to the prospect.”

City exodus coming

Bailey also suggests that some big names at City could be on the way out.

“Kyle Walker left in January and we know Kevin De Bruyne is going, things are changing. Ederson, Bernardo Silva and Stones could follow,” he said.

“Stones is settled in the North West so it could be an option. But we have to see the plans new City sporting director Hugo Viana puts into practice, but the defence is a major area they want to work on.”

Indeed, City are being linked with a number of players in each position, and that could well threaten the futures of some of the stars currently at the club.

Everton round-up: Liam Delap wanted

TEAMtalk can confirm that Everton would like to sign star Ipswich striker Liam Delap in the summer.

David Moyes has publicly confirmed that he’d like the Toffees to land the Englishman if possible.

Meanwhile, there are hopes that current striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will stay, rather than run down his contract and leave the club.

TEAMtalk is also aware that Everton are open to the permanent signing of loanee Jack Harrison.

