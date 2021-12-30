Everton striker Cenk Tosun is likely heading for the exit door after a dismal period of his career, as he is not in Rafa Benitez’s plans going forwards.

Tosun joined Everton in January 2018 with a lot of expectation on him. Indeed, he endured a successful period of his career at Besiktas, scoring 20 goals in the 2016/17 Super Lig season.

However, his time at Everton has not quite reaped the same benefits.

Tosun has played just 59 games for the Toffees in the three-year span since joining. What’s more, he has only scored 11 goals in that period.

The Turk’s loan move to Crystal Palace in 2020 saw him play just 176 minutes. Furthermore, his subsequent loan to his former club Besiktas was cut short after just five games, when he sustained a knee injury.

Tosun has played just six minutes for Everton since returning from injury, in the 4-1 loss to Liverpool in December.

Transfer expert Nicolo Schira claimed that Tosun is not in Benitez’s plans at Everton, on Twitter.

He also claims that Besiktas have shown an interest in re-signing the forward. A move back to Besiktas could be a rewarding one for Tosun, given he scored 67 goals there in 146 appearances between 2014 and 2018.

Ross Barkley linked with Everton return Chelsea's Ross Barkley has been linked with a move back to Everton.

Indeed, Besiktas were reported to be interested in Tosun last month. In fact, he was apparently at the top of Super Lig champions’ transfer list.

As such, a move back to Turkey could well materialise for Tosun.

Lucas Digne could join Tosun in leaving Everton

Lucas Digne’s future at Everton has been in question over the last couple of weeks. Indeed, an apparent spat with Benitez has led to his omission from Everton’s last few matchday squads.

What’s more, Chelsea are reportedly very keen on bringing the full-back in during the January window.

Chelsea are said to have ‘great interest’ given Ben Chilwell will likely miss the entire season, as he has just had surgery following a knee injury.

However, interest from a number of sides in Serie A could mean there is a battle for Digne’s signature.

READ MORE: Everton transfer nears with star set to land eye-watering wage rise