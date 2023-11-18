Everton points deduction: Speculative report names seven stars who could quit in January after Premier League penalty

Everton are reportedly in danger of losing a plethora of star names in the wake of their enormous 10-point penalty imposed by Premier League with a report listing the names of seven players who could depart in the January window.

The Toffees were handed the strictest of sanctions by the Premier League on Friday after being found guilty of breaching profit and sustainability rules. And while the Premier League’s statement insists Everton did not gain a sporting advantage, the penalty sees the club skittled down to four points and places Sean Dyche’s side firmly in the relegation zone.

As the notion of Everton’s points deduction sinks in, however, it’s been reported that a number of sides are considering legal action with Leeds United, Burnley and Leicester among the clubs who feel aggrieved by the decision. The sanctions, were first raised in the 2020/21 season, though the penalty was finally only imposed on Friday after a lengthy probe.

Nonetheless, Burnley (relegated from 18th position in 2021), Leeds (19th last season) and Leicester (18th last season) all reportedly feel aggrieved and ‘all are seemingly considering their intentions to sue for £300m’.

On the flipside, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher feels the sanctions are ridiculously harsh and feels Everton have been punished unfairly.

In the meantime, a report in The Sun states the points deduction could force Everton into a dramatic change of plan with regards the January transfer window.

And rather than try to strengthen their squad, their report instead names seven Toffees stars who the club may need to sacrifice as a result of possible financial ramifications.

READ MORE: Everton deducted 10 points as club statement criticises ‘wholly disproportionate and unjust’ sanction

Jordan Pickford and Amadou Onana to lead Everton exodus – report

Leading the exodus, per The Sun, will be Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

They claim the 29-year-old would have his choice of clubs were he to be sold, with Chelsea and Tottenham likely to be among his suitors. The stopper is contracted to 2027 so would command a hefty fee.

The futures of Dominic Calvert-Lewin also comes under the spotlight too. He’s been linked with Arsenal in the past, but is now reportedly on the radars of both Al-Ettifaq and Roma.

Contracted to 2025, the striker has endured a frustrating time with injuries in recent seasons.

Two of their most-talented young stars are also reportedly among those under threat, with Jarrad Branthwaite – widely regarded as the club’s best defender – and star midfielder Amadou Onana seeing questions raised over their futures.

Branthwaite has been linked with Manchester United among others, while Onana is a reported target for Newcastle with the Magpies still reeling from the 10-month suspension imposed on £55m summer signing Sandro Tonali.

Elsewhere, it’s also suggested that Dwight McNeil, James Tarkowski and Vitaliy Mykonlenko – the latter probably the club’s player of the year so far – could also see their futures thrown into doubt.

At this stage, Everton fans should probably not panic, though reports of this nature will not exactly help with the mood around the club and will do little to put supporters’ minds at ease.

And even if they don’t leave Everton in January, it’s reported the septet will all be considering their futures anyway and could look to leave in the summer.

That scenario will become even more likely if the club goes on to suffer relegation to the Championship.

They are currently sat 19th on four points, though are only two points adrift of 17th-placed Luton Town.

DON’T MISS: ‘He ruled against it’ – Former Everton chief slams Rafa Benitez for blocking signing of Liverpool star