Everton could reignite their interest in Evan Ferguson this summer if he doesn’t join West Ham United permanently, but will likely face strong competition from a high-flying Championship side, TEAMtalk understands.

The Toffees showed interest in the Republic of Ireland international in the January transfer window before he agreed to join the Hammers until the end of the season.

Ferguson, 20, was considered to be one of the most exciting youngsters in the Premier League when he first broke onto the scene, but injuries have stunted his progress. Ferguson has failed to score in six appearances for West Ham so far, and sources state that it is unlikely they will move to sign him permanently.

Everton, meanwhile, will be in the market for a new centre-forward this summer. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s contract is set to expire in June and so far, there has been no progress on negotiations over an extension. Recent reports suggest that he is keen to take on a new challenge, with Newcastle interested in signing him on a free transfer.

Armando Broja will also return to parent club Chelsea if Everton decide against triggering their £30m buy option clause. Broja has struggled with injuries this season and is yet to score for the Toffees. Fellow striker Beto is expected to stay with Everton, while forward Youssef Chermiti could be sent out on loan next season.

Everton considered a move for Ferguson in January but couldn’t afford to sign him permanently. The only option was a loan. They held talks with Chelsea about cancelling Broja’s loan as he was out injured at the time. Chelsea said no, so Everton had no loan slots available to sign Ferguson.

However, with David Moyes’ side ready to move for a new centre-forward this summer Ferguson is once again on their radar and Brighton may green light his departure.

Everton interested in Evan Ferguson, Liam Delap

West Ham’s loan deal with Brighton for Ferguson does not include an option to buy, so the race for the Irishman’s signature will be open this summer. Graham Potter’s side are looking at other striker targets, which suggests the Hammers have decided against signing Ferguson permanently.

TEAMtalk understands that the Seagull’s preference would be to sell Ferguson. They slapped a £45m price tag on Ferguson in January and it remains to be seen whether they’ll reduce their demands amid his poor form. Another loan could be an option if no side is willing to match Brighton’s valuation.

Sources state that Everton will be a club to watch in the race for Ferguson. However, Leeds United are also understood to be keeping tabs on his situation as they look to bring in a long-term replacement for Patrick Bamford, who could leave.

Leeds’ chances of signing Ferguson will hinge upon whether they can achieve promotion to the Premier League, which looks likely at this point.

Sources informed TEAMtalk in January that Ferguson would be open to a move to Everton, so Moyes’ side have reason to be optimistic.

He isn’t the only striker Everton are looking at. As we exclusively revealed earlier this month, Ipswich Town star Liam Delap is also on their radar.

However, with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and, interestingly, Brighton all interested in Delap – who will be available for £30m if Ipswich are relegated – it may prove difficult for Everton to win the race.

Everton will look to sign a new striker this summer and Ferguson and Delap are two players to keep a close eye on.

