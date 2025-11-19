Everton readying record bid to sign former Man Utd star – shock report

A stunning report claims Everton are prepared to make a former Manchester United star their club-record signing, and TEAMtalk can shed light on whether the news should be taken seriously.

Everton’s record buy remains the £50m (add-ons included) paid to sign Richarlison from Watford way back in 2018. But per Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Toffees want to go one better for man of the moment, Scott McTominay.

Fresh off his outrageous bicycle kick that helped Scotland qualify for their first World Cup since 1998, McTominay is in the headlines for all the right reasons yet again.

The 28-year-old has taken his career to new heights since leaving Man Utd for Napoli two summers ago.

McTominay is now Scotland’s talisman and helped Napoli win just their second league title in 35 years in his debut season at the club. McTominay was also named Serie A’s MVP in his first attempt last term.

Accordingly, Fichajes state Everton boss David Moyes believes McTominay can make a colossal impact at both ends of the pitch and be his modern-day version of Marouane Fellaini, who previously enjoyed the best moments of his career under the Scot at Goodison Park.

After claiming in their headline that Everton are prepared to offer €70m / £62m, the report added: ‘At Goodison Park (their error, not ours), McTominay is seen as a strategic figure.

‘Moyes values ​​his ability to burst into the box from deep, comparing him to the powerful Marouane Fellaini of old.

‘This quality would give Everton a dangerous option in their attacking transitions, capable of creating havoc in the opposition’s defence.

‘The club is considering a significant investment to bring him back to the Premier League.

‘The estimated sum of 70 million demonstrates their ambition. Recent reports suggest that Everton understands the Scot could be a game-changer for their midfield, both in the short and long term, should Garner leave or lose his place in the starting line-up.’

Scott McTominay to Everton…?

The first thing to point out is Fichajes are infamous for their fanciful transfer stories, and this very much falls into that category.

There’s no arguing McTominay is a fine player and has greatly improved since leaving Man Utd. But the idea that Everton would spend £62m on a player about to turn 29 who previously struggled year after year in the Premier League is pure nonsense.

The Sun previously claimed McTominay is growing weary of the extra attention he receives in Naples given his superstar status in Italy. As such, it was suggested he could be open to returning to England.

However, TEAMtalk’s own transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed that claims McTominay doesn’t like his newfound fame in Italy are completely untrue.

Barring a miracle, McTominay will not be transferring to Everton for a club-record £62m fee any time soon.

Latest Everton and Man Utd news – Ivan Toney / £250m triple coup

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that Everton’s interest in Toney is serious, with David Moyes identifying him as the proven goal scorer who could keep the club moving up the table.

Beto and summer signing Thierno Barry have failed to find consistent form and that has left Everton eyeing striker additions.

However, Toffees officials have demanded cast-iron assurances over Toney’s salary demands and willingness to commit long-term before advancing negotiations.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are poised for a seismic shift in their midfield engine room, with ambitious plans to offload high-wage veterans and inject youthful dynamism over the next two to three transfer windows.

As part of the overhaul United aim to sign ALL THREE of Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson. Combined, the trio could cost a quarter of a billion pounds.