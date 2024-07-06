Obdurate Everton to rebuild around top star after offloading TWO major talents

Everton are prepared to sell two England internationals to fund the summer rebuild but do not want to get rid of star centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

Branthwaite was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United but Goodison Park insiders remained adamant that Everton were planning on keeping their most valuable asset and were actively planning for him to be with the team next season, unless a mega offer comes in.

Everton reasonably believes that Branthwaite is in the same league as players like Harry Maguire, who Manchester United spent £80 million for in 2019, Wesley Fofana, who Chelsea paid £75 million for in 2022, and Josko Gvardiol, who Manchester City paid £77 million for in 2023.

The player who only signed a new contract in October has a strong case to be able to command a nine-figure fee and break the £100 million mark when you also factor in the transfer premium that is applied to fees for homegrown English players and left-sided defenders.

Manchester United have seen a low-ball offer for Branthwaite rejected with some around Goodison believing that their bid was bordering on insulting.

It seems that the Old Trafford club have been painted a picture by Everton that they don’t really fancy and they have switched focus to Bayern Munich star Matthijs De Ligt.

Together with James Tarkowkski, Branthwaite is set to form the backbone of the Everton side for their final season at Goodison Park, backed up by Jordan Pickford in goal.

Everton to move on England internationals

Everton have reportedly deemed Michael Keane surplus to requirements and want to move the 31-year-old centre back on before getting their squad rebuild underway in earnest.

Keane had been Everton’s defensive stalwart until the emergence of Branthwaite but he struggled for game time last season and ended the campaign having made just four Premier League starts.

The 12-cap England international joined Everton in 2017 and has now entered the final year of his contract with the club.

Meanwhile, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to be linked with an exit from Goodison Park despite a proposed swap deal with Newcastle United falling apart.

That deal would have seen Yankuba Minteh head to Everton but the young winger has since moved to Brighton and Hove Albion in a deal reported to be worth £30m.

Newcastle United are believed to retain an interest in signing Calvert-Lewin provided Everton attach a reasonable price tag to the 27-year-old.

