Everton are set to have one of their busiest transfer windows in years this summer and West Brom winger Tom Fellows is a confirmed target for David Moyes’ side, with steps being taken ahead of a potential bid.

Moyes has a successful history of signing players from the Championship and developing them into Premier League-level stars, with Tim Cahill and Jarrod Bowen being two prime examples at Everton and West Ham respectively.

A new winger will be a priority for Everton this summer amid the uncertainty surrounding loanees Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison, who could both leave the Toffees.

As I reported in early February, West Brom ace Fellows is one of the players on Everton’s shortlist for the summer, although claims that they made a January bid for him were wide of the mark.

And now, journalist Alan Nixon has backed my report, stating that Everton have ‘kept up’ their interest in Fellows, sending club chiefs to watch him in action recently.

The report claims that Everton coaches Charlie Adam and Alan Irvine travelled to West Brom’s game against Burnley to watch Fellows in action, although the winger didn’t end up playing due to a family bereavment.

Everton plan to keep close tabs on Fellows for the remainder of the season and are considering a move to bring him to Merseyside.

David Moyes keen for Everton to sign a new winger

Everton will look to strengthen in multiple areas in the summer, with as many as eight senior players set to be out of contract, while the futures of five loanees also must be decided.

The Toffees are yet to make decisions on Lindstrom and Harrison, who will return to Napoli and Leeds United respectively if no permanent moves are pursued.

TEAMtalk understands that Fellows is interested in a move to a Premier League club and could leave West Brom this summer if they miss out on promotion to the Premier League.

The Baggies currently sit in sixth place in the Championship table – a play-off spot – but the battle for qualification is very much alive with Bristol City and Middlesborough close behind.

Fellows has played a key role in their success, contributing two goals and 11 assists this term – the joint-most assists of any player in the second tier.

Fellows is under contract until 2027 and West Brom are understandably keen to keep him, but a bid in the region of £15m would be considered if they fail to secure promotion.

Everton also keen on Tottenham loanee – sources

As we reported earlier this week, Everton have also shortlisted Tottenham winger Manor Solomon, who has performed well on loan with Leeds United this season.

The 25-year-old has bagged seven goals and seven assists in 29 Championship appearances for Leeds this season, playing a major role in their promotion push.

The Whites are keen to sign Solomon from Tottenham on a permanent deal and their chances of doing so likely hinge on promotion. However, sources state that Everton could provide competition for his signature.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Everton have been keeping a close eye on Solomon’s performances this season – scouting him from December onwards.

There have been some suggestions that Tottenham could accept as little as £10m to sell Solomon this summer, but sources suggest that the true number is closer to £20m.

Leicester and Southampton are also admirers of Solomon, but if they are relegated to the Championship – which looks extremely likely – it is unlikely they’d be able to convince him to sign.

