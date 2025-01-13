Everton stance on Ernest Nuamah deal revealed amid transfer talks, move for Prem full-back assessed

Everton are interested in Ernest Nuamah and have been linked with Kyle Walker-Peters

Everton are in talks with Lyon over the signing of winger Ernest Nuamah but nothing is yet advanced and there are several hurdles to a potential deal, TEAMtalk understands.

The Toffees came close to signing Nuamah last summer and agreed personal terms with the player, as did Fulham, but neither club were able to seal an agreement before the deadline.

As previously reported, signing a new winger is one of Everton‘s top priorities for this month as they look to back returning manager David Moyes in the market. They re-opened talks over a move for Nuamah late last week, after missing out on Jaden Philogene, who has joined Ipswich Town from Aston Villa.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Everton’s interest in Nuamah is concrete and their sporting director, Kevin Thelwell, is a big admirer of the 21-year-old.

However, we understand that as of Monday morning, Everton are yet to submit a formal bid for Nuamah, despite holding talks with Lyon. Sources state that if the Toffees do make a move for Nuamah this month, the French club are likely to demand between €25million to €30million for his signature.

Lyon are in a strong position with Nuamah as he is under contract until 2028. Owner of the club, John Textor, often drives a hard bargain. He was more open to selling Nuamah last summer, but he seems to have changed his mind and believes the winger’s development is progressing well. Textor, therefore, is being more bullish about any potential fee for Nuamah, despite Lyon’s ongoing financial issues.

It’s also worth noting that at the time of Everton’s previous approach for Nuamah, Textor was in talks to purchase the Merseyside club, so may have been more open to doing business with them at the time.

READ MORE: Everton transfers: What David Moyes hopes to do in January window

Everton will only bid for Nuamah on one condition

If Everton are to proceed with a move for Nuamah they will have to find a formula that ensures they remain in line with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

The Toffees could therefore look to sign Nuamah on loan and include an obligation or option to buy him permanently next summer, so any fee is counted in the next financial year, when PSR will be less of a concern for Everton.

The club remain cautious about Nuamah. They agreed terms with him last summer and ultimately nothing happened, so they want to avoid a similar situation and won’t spend too much time trying to thrash out a deal for the youngster.

Everton will only submit an offer for Nuamah if they genuinely believe Lyon will allow him to leave rather than bidding ‘blind’. The clubs are still speaking to try and work out if that is possible – if it is, things could move quickly.

If Everton do submit a formal bid for Nuamah in the coming days, it will be an indication that they believe they can get the player this window and that Lyon are ready to sell, but we’re not there yet.

Everton unlikely to bid for Walker-Peters this month

Everton are also interested in Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters. The Toffees are looking to strengthen at both right-back and left-back this month and the 27-year-old can play in both positions.

Walker-Peters’ contract is set to expire at the end of the season and TEAMtalk understands he will NOT sign an extension with the Saints unless they avoid relegation, which seems very unlikely.

Sources state that Southampton would seriously consider a bid of £7million for Walker-Peters this month but that price tag has put Everton off, along with other suitors Leicester City.

Whilst £7million may not seem a lot for a Premier League full-back, Everton, and other suitors, view it as steep considering Walker-Peters is in the final months of his contract.

Everton considered a move for Walker-Peters last summer and the feeling at the time was that the defender could extend his Southampton contract, so they cooled their interest.

Walker-Peters wanted to let the first half of the season play out before deciding on his future, but now he’s very likely to leave St Mary’s, whether it’s this month or in the summer.

Walker-Peters wants to stay in the Premier League but at this stage, there has been no concrete contact from Everton to Southampton or his agents over a deal. However, Walker-Peters can pre-agree his next move, so his future is one to watch between now and the end of the window.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2025 transfer window

IN FOCUS: Ernest Nuamah’s Lyon stats this season