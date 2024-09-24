Everton have been linked with former England boss Sean Dyche

Everton are set to be taken over by The Friedkin Group should they pass the Premier League’s checks and reports suggest that they are considering replacing Sean Dyche as manager.

The English coach has come under pressure following the Toffees’ dismal start to the season that has seen them pick up just one point from five matches.

TEAMtalk understands that the Everton hierarchy have no immediate plans to replace Dyche, but their position could shift with a change of ownership.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Dan Friedkin (TFG’s chairman and CEO) ‘could look to hire Gareth Southgate‘ to replace Dyche as Toffees boss.

Southgate has been out of work since resigning as England manager in July following their defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has accepted an offer from The Friedkin Group, who own Italian giants Roma, for his stake in the club, ‘pending approval from the Premier League, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority.’

Reports suggest that approval is not expected to be a problem and could be secured in around eight weeks, which may lead to a change of manager at Everton.

Friedkin plans Everton review – sources

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that while Dyche’s position at Everton remains secure for now, TFG are planning a review when they take over the club.

The former Burnley boss also holds some favour for his results last season, where they would have finished in mid-table had it not been for a points deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

It will be similar to the review undertaken by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group at Manchester United which almost led to Erik ten Hag being sacked, but he ultimately kept his job as they could find a suitable replacement.

However, we understand that reports suggesting that Southgate has been identified as a target by TFG are premature as they plan to look at ‘multiple options,’ per sources.

Dyche’s contract at Goodison Park is set to expire at the end of the season and there are no plans to extend that deal, at least until after the review is completed.

Sporting director Kevin Thelwell’s deal will also expire next summer and whether TFG opt to keep him in post remains to be seen.

The bookies’ current favourite to replace Dyche is former Everton boss David Moyes. We understand that ex-Chelsea and Brighton man Graham Potter has been discussed internally by TFG.

Everton want to keep Calvert-Lewin, Pickford

Meanwhile, Everton are trying to negotiate a new contract for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

The England international is viewed as a vital player by the Toffees’ hierarchy and they have offered him a lucrative new deal.

Calvert-Lewin has so far turned down all offers of an extension but he maintains a positive relationship with Everton and claims that he is actively seeking a move away from the club are wide of the mark.

Everton haven’t given up on tying Calvert-Lewin down to fresh terms and will do all they can to do so before the January transfer window opens.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has also been linked with moves away from Everton but we understand that reports suggesting that he could leave are wide of the mark.

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope has been linked with a move to Everton but TEAMtalk sources say the Toffees have no interest in Pickford’s England teammate.

Gareth Southgate’s managerial journey

June 2006 – After finishing his playing career at Middlesbrough at the end of the 2005/06 season, Southgate replaces Steve McClaren in the dugout at the Riverside Stadium.

May 2009 – Middlesbrough’s 11-year stay in the Premier League comes to an end as they are relegated to the Championship on the final day of the 2008/09 season.

October 2009 – Despite being fourth in the Championship and one point behind the league leaders, Middlesbrough decide to sack Southgate.

August 2013 – After nearly four years out of football, Southgate succeeds Stuart Pearce as the manager of the England Under-21 team.

September 2016 – Southgate is named caretaker manager of the senior England team following Sam Allardyce’s resignation.

November 2016 – He oversees two wins and two draws as interim boss before signing a four-year contract to become the permanent England manager.

July 2018 – The Three Lions secure their first World Cup semi-final place since 1990 but Southgate’s side ultimately lose 2-1 to Croatia after extra time.

July 2021 – England reach their first major final in 55 years but miss out on the Euro 2020 crown after a penalty shootout defeat against Italy at Wembley.

July 2024 – Southgate leads England to a second successive European Championship final but they lose 2-1 to Spain. The manager announces his resignation two days later.

