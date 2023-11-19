Everton star’s agreement gathers pace after points deduction leaves stunned Toffees in mire

Everton could reportedly agree a contract extension with Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the New Year despite a points deduction potentially leading some stars to walk away.

The Toffees have found themselves in tough spots more often than they’d have liked over the past few years. Indeed, for the last two seasons, they’ve been within a few points of dropping down to the Championship.

Playing in the second tier is something Everton have not had to face since 1951/52, after only the second relegation in their history.

That suggests they always find a way, and they’ve certainly seemed to fight as if they’re desperate not to add another relegation to that short list of late.

However, just recently, the chances that they could drop out of the Premier League have risen quite sharply.

That’s after they were deducted 10 points as a result of a breach of profit and sustainability rules, a decision the club has slammed as “wholly disproportionate”.

It comes after they’d won four games and drawn another two in the league this season, with the deduction plunging them to second from bottom, and on the same points (4) as Burnley, at the foot of the table.

That Everton’s survival is a more difficult task than it might have been could only be the start of their problems.

Calvert-Lewin agreement coming

Indeed, a report has highlighted the potential some big names could walk out the door at Goodison Park soon. Firstly, it’s been suggested Jordan Pickford will lead the exodus.

Striker Calvert-Lewin is also mentioned as a potential departure, given links to Al-Ettifaq and Roma.

However, according to Football Insider, that incendiary move away from Everton may not be coming, and in fact his next agreement could come with the club rather than away from it.

Instead, it’s said the Toffees ‘could open talks’ with the striker in the New Year.

With Calvert-Lewin entering the final 18 months of his contract in January, the report states the club believes ‘a new contract may be in order’.

Dyche wants to aid Calvert-Lewin

Whether or not Calvert-Lewin signs it is another question. However, he may be inspired to remain by the fact Sean Dyche is said to want to ‘add more creative flair’ to the side to ‘better feed’ the striker.

That could allow him to get back to his best, as he was a couple of seasons ago, when he scored 16 Premier League goals.

This season, he’s netted three times in the league, but is still a crucial member of the squad.

As such, Calvert-Lewin remaining will be a big driver in Everton finding their way to safety again, and more quality in the side can both help him to thrive, and should allow them to move away from danger in the future.

