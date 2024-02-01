Everton star close to exit with Bundesliga side confident of late deal; Sheffield United set to miss out

Stuttgart are interested in Everton defender Mason Holgate and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal they are confident of securing a late loan deal.

The 27-year-old centre-back was loaned out to Southampton at the beginning of the season but has failed to nail down a spot in the Saints’ starting XI.

Holgate has made just seven appearances for the Championship side this term and several clubs are now considering a deadline day move for him.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Sheffield United are interested in a late swoop for Holgate. Everton are reluctant to loan the defender to the Blades, however, as they don’t want to help a relegation rival.

Leeds United have also shown late interest in Holgate, with Daniel Farke looking to strengthen his back line.

Now, our sources have stated that Stuttgart are the club leading the race for the defender’s signature, with a deal possible in the final hours of the transfer window.

Offloading Holgate would give Sean Dyche some more funds to play with as he tries to add some much-needed additions to his squad.

Due to Everton’s ongoing financial issues, however, they would only be able to sign players on loan.

READ MORE: Klopp plots emotional last Liverpool signing as he looks to beat Everton to signing of top Bundesliga talent

Stuttgart pushing for Holgate loan deal

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that talks are ongoing between Stuttgart and Everton over a loan deal for Holgate.

We understand that the Bundesliga club are confident that they can reach a deal with the Merseyside club before the 11pm deadline.

As mentioned, Dyche is happy to offload Holgate as he isn’t in his long-term plans. The move could be positive for the player’s career, too, as he has struggled for playing time and form over the past few years.

Holgate has shown flashes of quality at Everton, particularly under former manager Carlo Ancelotti.

He made just eight Premier League appearances last season and has struggled in the Championship this season.

With that in mind, a switch to the Bundesliga could be exactly what Holgate needs to reignite his once-promising career.

In terms of other potential Everton departures, several clubs from England and abroad are interested in Ben Godfrey.

The twice-capped England international made his second Premier League start of the season on Tuesday and helped the Toffees keep a clean sheet.

Barring any late twists, Dyche is unlikely to allow Godfrey to leave this month. Everton have already turned down one approach from AC Milan.

DON’T MISS: Women’s Transfer News: Accepted Man City bid opens door for Liverpool midfielder to join Aston Villa; West Ham, Everton work on last signings