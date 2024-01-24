Everton star left in limbo as Dyche still eyes suitable replacement before green-lighting January exit

Arnaut Danjuma remains an Everton player for now as reports from France reveal the latest on the Dutch attacker’s future, amid continued links to Lyon.

The Ligue 1 outfit continue to strongly pursue Danjuma in the winter window, with the winger currently on loan at Goodison Park from Spanish side Villarreal.

It’s been claimed for weeks that Danjuma‘s loan stint on Merseyside is expected to be cut short in order for him to head for France instead.

And now L’Equipe has delivered an update on the ongoing saga, claiming that Lyon now have an agreement on transfer conditions with Danjuma’s camp.

For now the ‘negotiations continue’ with both Everton and Villarreal for the clubs to break his spell at Goodison.

However, as TEAMtalk have previously reported, Everton are looking for a replacement in the market before agreeing to Danjuma’s exit, understandably not wanting to leave themselves short for the rest of the season – given they remain in a relegation battle.

Given the financial restrictions also in place at the Premier League club, that’s easier said than done though.

Numerous names have been linked with a move to join up with Dyche’s men, including the likes of Real Betis star Luiz Henrique – but, at this stage, nothing appears imminent as the clock ticks down to the February 1 deadline.

In terms of Danjuma’s spell at Everton, the attacker has scored two goals in 18 appearances for the club in all competitions.

And L’Equipe adds that a deal to take him to France is likely to drag on until the end of the window or until the Toffees actually snap up a suitable replacement.

Everton are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Luton Town to Goodison in the FA Cup fourth round.

