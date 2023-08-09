Everton table £34m bid for Mbappe, Neymar deputy as PSG consider cashing in on French striker

Everton have reportedly tabled an offer in excess of £34million to sign a Paris Saint-Germain who has been playing second fiddle to the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi at the French champions.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche has been on the hunt for a new frontman all summer having already offloaded Ellis Simms to Coventry, while Neal Maupay is also expected to move before the transfer window shuts.

And it appears that a swoop for PSG star Hugo Ekitike could well be on the cards, although Everton will face several rivals for the 21-year-old’s signature.

French news outlet Sports Zone states that the Merseysiders have made their move for the France Under-20 international in order to bolster their frontline.

Indeed, they have gone one step further by putting in an offer worth £30m plus a further £4.6m in add-ons to sign the player, who struggled to make an impact at PSG last season after his move from Reims.

“Everton drew a first verbal offer for Hugo Ekitike, 35M€ (£30m) and 5M€ (£4.6m) bonus,” they wrote.

“As revealed in May, Frankfurt are interested and Paris are trying to put him in the deal for Kolo Muani, but Frankfurt’s dream is called Elye Wahi.

“West Ham positioned themselves. He is on the shortlist to replace Scamacca.”

Ekitike was actually a top target for big-spending Newcastle just 12 months ago before he instead opted for PSG. However, he really struggled for match minutes while being forced to sit behind superstar trio Messi, Mbappe and Neymar.

The frontman is, though, considered an exciting talent who could do very well in the English top flight.

Ekitike surplus to requirements in Paris

Ekitike ended up scoring four goals in 32 games for the Paris side after his initial loan move to PSG in 2022 was turned into a permanent €35m deal back in June.

But the French side are looking into a major overhaul of their attack, with Messi already gone and reports that Mbappe and Neymar will not be far behind.

Goncalo Ramos has already arrived on a season-long loan from Benfica, while Ousmane Dembele is seemingly on his way to Paris and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo-Muani is also a major target.

If, as expected, either of the latter two arrive then Ekitike is sure to be offloaded – giving Dyche a great chance to get his man.

Everton open their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Fulham on August 12.

