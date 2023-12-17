Everton target January swoop for livewire striker struggling to adapt in France after Sheff Utd exit

Everton are reportedly in the hunt to sign an attacking star who played a major part in Sheffield United’s promotion back to the Premier League last season.

It’s no secret that Sean Dyche is keen on bringing in another forward threat in the January window, even though Dominic Calvert-Lewin appears to be over his injury woes.

The England star is currently enjoying an injury-free run in the side but is still finding goals hard to come by.

To that end, Dyche wants more competition for places in his frontline and is ready to turn to Marseille attacker Iliman Ndiaye in the new year.

The dynamic 23-year-old scored 14 goals and added 10 assists in 46 Championship games for United last season, but he has struggled since moving back to his boyhood club.

Ndiaye has started only eight of the French side’s 15 Ligue 1 matches so far this season, scoring once.

And, in an update on his personal Patreon page, reporter Alan Nixon said Premier League clubs are now “on red alert for a loan swoop”.

The Blades themselves are said to be keeping an eye on developments, but suitors also include Everton and Crystal Palace.

Many of Sheffield United’s struggles this season can be attributed to the loss of Ndiaye, who tore the Championship apart with his livewire performances for the Bramall Lane outfit.

Everton the likely frontrunners for Ndiaye

Unfortunately for them, his desire to return to his boyhood club Marseille led him back to France – although that might only end up being a temporary switch.

The report adds that if Marseille show any inclination that they are willing to offload the player, particularly on loan, then Everton will be right at the front of the queue for his signature.

Dyche’s men are in outstanding form, having won their last four games without conceding a goal, but the Toffees boss wants to push on in the second half of the season and hopefully target European qualification.

That’s despite the club’s 10-point deduction for FFP. Indeed, Everton would currently be sitting ninth in the table and not 16th were it not for that punishment.

They are back in action on Saturday when they head to north London to take on a Tottenham side who recovered from their own poor run after winning their last two games.

