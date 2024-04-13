Everton told they ‘can’t escape’ the reality of selling TWO hugely important stars this summer

Former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness has insisted the club “can’t escape” from the reality of selling both Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana this summer.

The Toffees were hit by another two-point deduction earlier this week for breaching spending rules during the 2022-23 season.

The club reported losses of £89.1million for last term and could even face a third deduction for the next campaign, with the Premier League currently in dispute with the Merseysiders over interest payments.

Clubs are only allowed to lose a maximum of £105m over a three-season period before receiving any sanctions – and Everton have been docked eight points in total for the current season.

And that has reportedly led to them having to cash in on both Branthwaite and Onana this summer, in order to balance the books.

But speaking to Football Insider, Wyness, who served as CEO at Goodison Park between 2004 and 2009 and now runs a football consultancy advising elite clubs, at least insists that his old club will not be forced to accept “lowball” offers – given the amount of interest there is likely to be in both players.

Everton facing tough decisions

Branthwaite and Onana are among the top performers at Goodison Park this season but that has led to plenty of speculation over their futures. Indeed, Manchester United have been heavily linked with both.

And Wyness said: “There seems to be no doubt at all about Everton selling players this summer. Otherwise, we’re just going to be in a spiral of getting fined and docked points every season.

“We can’t escape from where the numbers sit at the moment.

“I think there’ll have to be two big sales for something close to £100million to get us back to some sort of operating situation.

“Branthwaite and Onana seem like they will be the ones to go.

“That’s where the value will be. It’s a shame it has come to this, but that’s what Everton have to do.

“I’ve done over 200 transfers, and whenever you’ve got a real auction – clubs can’t lowball you.

“I think there will be enough interest from quality clubs that there won’t be a fire sale, and Everton will get reasonably good value from the two players.

“They’re at the right age and both international players. What it does to the squad will be tragic, but let’s hope we find more gems going forward.”

Both players are expected to be back in action for Everton when they head to Chelsea in the Premier League for the Monday Night Football.

