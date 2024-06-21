Everton transfers: Euro club ‘shaken’ by ‘constant pressure’ to bring versatile ex-Prem man back

Everton are 'completely crazy' about Iliman Ndiaye and are pressuring Marseille to sell

Marseille are reportedly ‘shaken’ by ‘constant pressure’ from Everton to snare a former Premier League man, given they know they may need to sell.

The Toffees could find themselves under the cosh in the summer transfer market. They were deducted points last season due to the Premier League’s financial rules, and that might well lead them to sell some big names.

Among them are likely to be Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana.

Manchester United are tracking the former – and have already had a bid turned down – while Arsenal want the latter.

If Onana is to leave, Everton will want to replace him with a quality midfielder, given the Belgium international has been a mainstay of the side in the centre of the park for the past two seasons.

It seems former Sheffield United midfielder Ndiaye is at the forefront of the club’s thoughts in the position – while he’s not exactly the same position as Onana, he can play in an attacking-midfield role, as well as on the wings and up top.

They were tracking him ahead of the January transfer window, and remain in the mix now.

Indeed, reports in France suggest Everton are ‘completely crazy’ about signing the now Marseille man.

Everton putting Marseille under ‘constant pressure’

And they are doing their all to convince the Ligue 1 side into the signing.

It’s reported that Marseille need to raise some funds this summer, and that means a move for Ndiaye could happen.

The attempts of Everton, who are said to be ‘exerting constant pressure’ is said to ‘have shaken’ them.

It’s believed they have approached the table for Ndiaye, though it’s not clear if an actual bid has been made.

Ndiaye ready for Prem return

Reports suggest Ndiaye’s camp have not closed the door on a return to England.

And he’d be able to show he’s capable of making it at a higher level than he previously played.

While the Senegal international played in the Premier League for the Blades, he only did so once. The majority of his games were played in the Championship – Ndiaye played 76 games, scored 21 goals and assisted another 13.

He has since bagged four goals and five assists in all competitions at Marseille.

While he’s not set Ligue 1 alight, he may feel he has a point to prove in England after impressing in the second tier last time he played in the country.

It might only take approximately £17million for the Toffees to bag him – the same price Marseille paid – and given some big names might be sold this summer, that figure could be well within reach.

