Everton transfers: Sean Dyche has eyes on £10m Championship ace after Man Utd show their hand in midfielder battle

Everton have reportedly joined Manchester United and other clubs monitoring the progress of Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton.

Having come up through the club’s youth ranks, the 19-year-old made his senior debut in August 2022 in an EFL Cup clash with Hartlepool. The talented youngster went on to make 22 appearances during 2022-2023, with 18 of those coming in the Championship. The Blackburn-born star was handed 12 starts and chipped in with a couple of goals and one assist.

Rovers narrowly missed out on the play-offs, ending up seventh as Sunderland took the last spot due to a superior goal difference.

They have made a steady, if unspectacular, start to the current campaign.

Three wins and a draw from eight games sees the north-west outfit down in 14th spot but only three points out of the play-off places.

Wharton has started seven of those matches and featured in all of them, having also played in August’s EFL Cup triumph over Walsall.

It seems as though the big clubs have taken note. And earlier this week, TEAMtalk revealed that United were keen on the teenager after being impressed by what they have seen this term.

Other clubs credited with an interest include Newcastle United, Brighton and Wolves.

The trio are said to have made tentative enquiries during the summer.

And London giants Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham were also linked earlier in the year.

It appears as though the England Under-19 ace is in demand, with the Toffees now joining the party.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Sean Dyche has dispatched scout Steve Davis to monitor the young schemer in recent weeks.

Wharton price tag set to rise

It has been a testing start to the campaign for Everton. Saturday’s 3-1 triumph away at Brentford was their first Premier League success after a draw and four defeats.

The Merseysiders sat in 15th spot heading into Sunday’s fixtures after an improved display in west London.

The challenge now is to push on and try to climb away from the danger zone.

And with home games against Luton Town and Bournemouth on the horizon, they will have an opportunity to do just that.

The summer transfer window was frustrating for the Everton faithful. Beto and Youssef Chermiti were acquired while Arnaut Danjuma was brought in on loan.

Off-pitch problems continue to dog the club and it is open to debate as to whether Wharton would want to move to Goodison Park.

It is unlikely that manager Jon Dahl Tomasson will want to lose him in January, especially if Rovers are in play-off contention.

But money talks in football and a sizeable offer might be too good to turn down.

A fee of £10m has been mooted but there is every chance that Rovers will demand more, especially if he continues to shine.

Crystal Palace have also been mentioned in connection with the midfield talent. But, like Everton, they might struggle if the likes of United do go in with a bid.

