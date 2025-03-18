Sources: Top Everton earner ‘set to leave’ with like-for-like replacement already found

Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to leave Everton at the end of the season as no talks are being held over a contract extension, with a likely replacement for the midfielder already found.

The 32-year-old has played a crucial role in helping to keep the Toffees in the Premier League in the past few seasons, scoring the goal that kept them up in the 2022/23 campaign.

Doucoure remains a key player under David Moyes, but his current deal expires in June. He currently earns around £130,000 per week, making him Everton’s highest earner, according to Capology.

Doucoure is one of eight Everton players who are on expiring contracts. Some of those will get extension offers, but the expectation is that a squad overhaul is set to take place this summer.

Everton are not expected to trigger a one-year extension clause in Doucoure’s deal, which would have seen the Malian international stay for another season on the same terms.

And now, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Everton are not currently in negotiations over a renewal on reduced terms. This is due to two factors: Doucoure’s wage demands, and the fact that he’s now 32.

Everton’s new owners the Friedkin Group keen to lower the average age of the squad down and keep the wage structure tight. Meanwhile, several sides have begun to show interest in signing Doucoure on a free transfer.

Everton view Alcaraz as the ideal Doucoure replacement – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Everton are happy with January loan signing Charly Alcaraz, who has played in Doucoure’s attacking midfield position.

Alcaraz actually featured alongside Doucoure in a wider role in Everton’s 1-1 draw with West Ham on Saturday, but his natural position is through the middle.

Sources state that Everton view Alcaraz as a ready-made replacement for Doucoure. The Toffees are obligated to sign Alcaraz permanently from parent club Flamengo in the summer if he starts eight games, for €20m (£16.6m, $20.8m).

Alcaraz has made six Premier League appearances for the Toffees so far, starting three of them, scoring one goal in the process. The 22-year-old is already popular with supporters and is expected to stay on Merseyside.

As for Doucoure, sources state that several clubs from the Middle East have begun showing interest in him.

We understand that Doucoure has suitors from both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Al-Ettifaq, Al-Qadsiah, NEOM FC and Shabab Al-Ahli are all interested in him.

The former Watford man also has options in Turkey and Germany. It remains to be seen whether another Premier League club will enter the race for Doucoure’s signature.

