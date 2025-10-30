Everton are exploring the signing of a new striker in the January transfer window, and TEAMtalk sources have revealed Richarlison’s stance on leaving Tottenham to rejoin his former side in a spectacular move.

The Toffees’ strong start to the season has tailed off after David Moyes’ side suffered back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Spurs, leaving them 14th in the Premier League table.

The lack of a clinical striker is proving to be an issue for Everton, with Beto and summer signing Thierno Barry scoring one and zero goals respectively so far this term.

Moyes will have the full backing of Everton’s owners, The Friedkin Group, in the January transfer window, and TEAMtalk can confirm that the signing of a new striker is under consideration.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones has exclusively revealed that ex-Toffee Richarlison is ‘increasingly likely’ to leave Spurs.

And crucially, sources have now revealed that Richarlison would jump at the opportunity to rejoin Everton, who he left in 2022. He still feels loved by the club’s supporters and is very open to a return should the opportunity present itself.

Everton have not yet decided on whether to move for Richarlison, but are keeping a very close eye on the situation. The key thing for them is what kind of deal Tottenham would be willing to entertain in January, and the London side green lighting an exit hinges on one key factor…

Tottenham stance on Richarlison revealed

Richarlison always gives 100% for Tottenham but he has found consistent minutes hard to come by, and could play even less once Dominic Solanke recovers from injury.

Everton are crying out for a new striker and many of their supporters would welcome the 28-year-old back with open arms.

Richarlison is also versatile, so he could give Moyes another option on the wings as well as up front.

However, Tottenham will almost certainly only entertain letting Richarlison go if they sign a new striker of their own in January.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Spurs are considering signing a new forward, with Porto striker Samu Aghehowa understood to be one of the players on their radar.

Financially, re-signing Richarlison on loan with an option to buy included in the deal would make the most sense for Everton, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham would be open to that, or insist on a permanent sale.

The Brazilian is keen on a return but the dominoes still need to fall into place for a deal to happen in January.

Everton have a history of bringing former players home. For example, Moyes re-signed Steven Pienaar from Tottenham back in 2012 and he went on to be a success in his second stint on Merseyside.

Richarlison notched 53 goals and 15 assists in 152 appearances for Everton, and has scored 23 times and assisted 12 in 105 matches for Spurs.

