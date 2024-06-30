Barcelona have reportedly submitted a concrete offer for Hull City winger Jaden Philogene but Tottenham and Everton can’t be ruled out of the race yet.

The 22-year-old captured the attention of football fans worldwide when he scored a stunning rabona earlier this year which many think should win the 2024 Puskas award. Although, technically, it should have been marked down as an own goal.

Philogene’s memorable strike wasn’t a flash in the pan though. He was one of the Tigers’ star performers in 2023/24, netting 12 goals and making six assists in 32 Championship appearances.

He only joined Hull from Aston Villa last summer but a return to the Premier League is on the cards with Tottenham reportedly big admirers of the winger.

Meanwhile, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Everton have made an enquiry to Hull about signing Philogene as their hunt for a new winger intensifies, as first called by ElBobble.

The Toffees have re-signed Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds United but with Lewis Dobbin joining Aston Villa, they need to sign at least one more winger this summer.

Newcastle’s Yankuba Minteh was their top target but Brighton look set to win the race for him, so Sean Dyche and Co have turned their attention to Philogene as an alternative.

READ MORE: Tottenham transfer hijack nears as Leeds star Archie Gray has ‘change of heart’

Barcelona submit offer for Jaden Philogene

A summer move for Philogene has been described as ‘highly likely’ by multiple outlets and Barcelona have made the first big move in the race for his signature.

That is according to reputable transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg, who posted on X: “Been told the interest of FC Barcelona in Jaden #Philogene is very concrete now!

Barcelona have submitted an offical offer to Hull City! One year loan with an obligation to buy (which is tied to certain conditions such as playing time) in 2025 of around €20-23m!

“Contract of the 22 y/o talented winger is valid until 2026. Barcelona have analysed him in detail.”

DON’T MISS: The seven biggest Premier League players who could be sold due to PSR concerns this summer

The financial issues at Barcelona are well documented, hence why they are unwilling to pay the fee for Philogene up front.

Hull would much prefer to receive the cash for Philogene instantly though, so Everton or Tottenham still have a chance to put forward their own offer for the winger.

Hull are said to value Philogene at roughly £16m, so it will be interesting to see if the Premier League duo are willing to match that.

For now, Spurs’ focus is on signing Leeds’ teenage superstar Archie Gray.