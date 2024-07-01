Everton are set to sign Iliman Ndiaye (Marseille) and are keen on Chelsea striker Armando Broja

Everton have made a positive start to the transfer window and TEAMtalk sources have confirmed they’re set to announce their third signing imminently.

The Toffees have already brought in Tim Iroegbunam for £9m and re-signed Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds United but still have plenty of business left to do.

The sales of Lewis Dobbin (£9m) and Ben Godfrey (£11m) reportedly got Everton on the right side of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules before they submitted their accounts on Sunday.

Now, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Marseille star Iliman Ndiaye can be considered an Everton player, with a permanent transfer worth around €20m (including add-ons) ‘100% done,’ per sources.

The Senegalese international, who had a four-year stint with Sheffield United before joining Marseille, has put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

There has been speculation online because Ndiaye had his Everton medical on Wednesday but an official announcement is yet to be released by the Merseyside club.

However, TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm that Ndiaye has indeed passed his medical with no problems and he will be unveiled as a new Toffees player in the very near future.

The 23-year-old’s natural position is as a number 10 so he’ll compete with Abdoulaye Doucoure for a starting spot at Goodison Park.

Ndiaye can also play as a winger or centre-forward, so he will provide cover in multiple areas for Sean Dyche and his team.

Fans will remember him from Sheffield United’s 2022/23 promotion campaign, when he scored 14 goals and made 11 assists in 46 Championship matches.

Ndiaye to Everton done; Toffees eye Chelsea striker

Ndiaye won’t be Everton’s last signing this summer though and reports suggest that sporting director Kevin Thelwell is focused on bringing in a new natural centre-forward, too.

The future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to be under the spotlight, despite a move to Newcastle that would’ve seen Yankuba Minteh come the other way, collapsing.

The 27-year-old has just 12 months remaining on his contract and negotiations over an extension are currently at a standstill.

Sources expect the Toffees to sell the striker this summer if they cannot tie him down to fresh terms and Thelwell has a number of potential replacements in mind.

One of those is Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who was heavily linked with Everton during Frank Lampard’s time as manager and their interest hasn’t gone away.

An update from journalist Jacob Steinberg describes Everton as ‘strong contenders’ to sign Broja, who has fallen down the pecking order and failed to impress on loan at Fulham last season.

Reports suggest that Chelsea could demand up to £35m for Broja and Wolves are also interested in him. It’s likely the Toffees would have to sell Calvert-Lewin to afford that price tag.

Interestingly, Chelsea are one of the sides keeping an eye on Calvert-Lewin’s situation.

