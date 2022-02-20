Frank Lampard could be offered the chance to offload a forgotten man after a report claimed CSKA Moscow have ‘agreed’ to a loan deal.

The English winter transfer deadline may have long since shut, though the Russian equivalent remains open. The deadline in that country ends at midnight on Tuesday February 22. As such, Russian clubs can still sign players from English sides over the next two days.

And according to the Liverpool Echo, that is exactly what CSKA Moscow plan to do.

The outlet states the Russian powerhouse are eyeing a loan move for forgotten Toffee Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

The Ivory Coast midfielder, 26, has endured a truly dismal spell at Goodison Park.

Gbamin cost a hefty £25m when signed from German club Mainz in 2019. However, injury after injury has limited Gbamin to just eight appearances across all competitions.

Gbamin not used under Lampard

In the current campaign, Gbamin has featured three times in the league and was an unused substitute in three of Rafael Benitez’s last four league matches in charge.

However, Gbamin has not played a single minute under new boss Lampard, and with Donny Van de Beek arriving on loan in central midfield, a parting of ways may be best for all involved.



The Echo state a loan deal until the end of the season is on CSKA’s agenda.

TribalFootball take it a step further, claiming ‘Russian media sources’ have stated a deal has been ‘agreed’. That allegedly comes after CSKA failed with a similar type of move for Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny.

Though the outlet do link to a source in their piece, meaning it may be wise to wait and see for now.

EXCLUSIVE: Lampard pulling strings for Chelsea deal

Meanwhile, Everton manager Frank Lampard has already spoken to Chelsea about his transfer interest in Conor Gallagher, TEAMtalk understands.

The Crystal Palace star, on loan from Chelsea, left Stamford Bridge in the summer to seek regular game time.

However, he has turned into one of the signings of the season for Eagles boss Patrick Vieira. As a result, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has insisted that he plans to integrate Gallagher into his first team next season.

Nevertheless, Lampard – who got the sack at Chelsea before Tuchel arrived – also knows Gallagher well.

TEAMtalk has now learned that he has therefore not been shy to register interest in signing the midfielder for Everton.

Lampard has been keen to make sure the Toffees are at the front of the queue if Chelsea let Gallagher leave on loan again.

