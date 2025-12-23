Everton will let Adam Aznou leave on loan

In a bid to nurture their promising young talent, Everton are actively exploring loan opportunities for left-back Adam Aznou ahead of the January transfer window, we can exclusively reveal.

The 19-year-old Moroccan international, who joined the Toffees from Bayern Munich in a €12million (£10.2m, $14m) deal last summer, has struggled to break into the first team under manager David Moyes. Sources indicate that both Everton and Aznou’s agency are prioritising options that guarantee regular minutes in 2026 to accelerate his development.

Aznou’s arrival on Merseyside was met with high expectations. The versatile full-back, capable of playing on either flank, impressed during a loan spell at Real Valladolid in LaLiga earlier in 2025, showcasing his pace, technical ability, and defensive tenacity.

Everton outmanoeuvred interest from Spanish clubs like Getafe to secure his signature, viewing him as a long-term successor to Vitaliy Mykolenko.

However, with Mykolenko firmly established and competition emerging from other squad options, Aznou has yet to feature in a single Premier League minute this season. His only outings have come with the Under-21s, where he’s displayed flashes of potential but lacks the senior exposure needed for growth.

Sources reveal that Everton’s hierarchy believes a temporary move could “speed up” Aznou’s integration upon return.

Interest has emerged from LaLiga and Championship sides, with Getafe still keen to learn about his availability.

Aznou’s agency, Footfeel, is equally proactive, scouting European leagues for setups that align with his ambitions – particularly boosting his chances for Morocco’s national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

This strategy reflects Everton’s broader youth policy under new ownership from the Friedkin Group, balancing immediate squad needs with future assets.

While fans hope Aznou becomes a staple in royal blue, a loan could prove pivotal. As the window approaches, negotiations are expected to intensify, ensuring the young defender gets the game time he craves.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Everton transfer news: More full-back moves…

Mykolenko himself has been linked with a surprise Everton exit, with two Bundesliga sides keen.

Recent reports have suggested the Toffees are interested in Leeds United’s Jayden Bogle.

The speculation has prompted a response from our Leeds sources.