Everton remain in advanced negotiations to sign Southampton’s teenage sensation Tyler Dibling after seeing a second bid rejected, while a deal for Chelsea star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is also in the pipeline.

The Toffees, under manager David Moyes, are aiming to inject youth and dynamism into their starting XI as they target a strong Premier League campaign.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton are closing in on a deal for 19-year-old Southampton winger Tyler Dibling, with club-to-club discussions ongoing. Sources confirmed Everton’s intention to return with a second bid for Dibling on August 1, after they saw an opening offer worth £27million rejected.

Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas has revealed that Everton have now seen a second offer worth an initial £35m plus £8m in add-ons rejected (£43m in total). Southampton value Dibling at £45m, and we understand the Saints want £40m of the fee paid up front. Talks are continuing.

The versatile attacker, who has impressed with his pace and flair, has been granted permission to speak with Everton and is enthusiastic about the move to the Toffees.

Moyes, a long-time admirer of Dibling’s potential, has been a driving force behind the pursuit, viewing the youngster as a key addition to Everton’s attacking options. The deal is progressing swiftly, with both clubs optimistic about reaching an agreement soon.

Everton have prioritised the signing of a new right-winger all window, and Dibling could fill the void left by Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom, who have left the club following loans last term.

Everton in talks to sign Chelsea star amid Dibling chase

As they look to close a deal for Dibling, Everton have opened talks with Chelsea for midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has struggled for regular minutes at Stamford Bridge.

TEAMtalk revealed in April that Dewsbury-Hall had been shortlisted by Everton, after they showed interest in him during the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old, known for his box-to-box energy and technical ability, is seen as an ideal fit for Moyes’ system. Chelsea have told the midfielder he can speak with Everton.

While no official offer has been made, contrary to some reports, discussions between the clubs are focused on structuring a deal, with Chelsea holding out for a package close to £30million, as they want to recoup what they paid to sign Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester.

Everton’s interest reflects their ambition to add Premier League-proven quality to their midfield, though negotiations are at an earlier stage compared to the Dibling talks.

With Moyes pushing for a squad overhaul, Everton fans are hopeful these moves signal a bold transfer window. Landing Dibling and Dewsbury-Hall could provide the creativity and depth needed to compete in the Premier League, but the Toffees must navigate complex negotiations to secure both talents.

Dibling is expected to be completed but there is still work to do on the Dewsbury-Hall deal, although there are intimations he is keen on the move from sources.

Moyes has been keen on adding players who have Premier League experience and both Dibling and Dewsbury-Hall tick that box.

[Additional reporting by from TEAMtalk’s Everton correspondent Harry Watkinson]

