Everton reach ‘agreement’ for signing No. 2 as David Moyes chooses between FOUR targets

Everton have reached an ‘agreement’ to sign Fulham star Kenny Tete after David Moyes chose him over three other right-back options, according to reports.

The Toffees are in desperate need of a new right-back following the departure of veteran Ashley Young, while club captain Seamus Coleman is expected to stay but play a limited role in the coming season.

Moyes, with the backing of new owners, The Friedkin Group, needs to make reinforcements all over the pitch, and signing players on free transfers is beneficial, allowing Everton to spend on other positions.

Tete, 29, will be available on a free transfer from June 30, when his contract with Fulham expires. Marco Silva’s side made efforts to tie the defender down to an extension, but are reportedly set to lose him.

Everton have taken advantage of the opportunity and, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, have reached a verbal agreement over his signing, in a major boost for Moyes and his team.

“Everton have reached verbal agreement to sign Kenny Tete as free agent, three year deal in place. Contract until June 2028 and formal steps to follow next week. Here we go, soon,” Romano posted on X.

Fulham will be disappointed to lose Dutch international Tete, who has played a big role in their success under Silva. The only risk for Everton is his injury record, as Tete has missed 51 matches through knocks over the past four seasons – around 13 per season on average. The full-back is set to become Everton’s second signing of the summer, after they sealed a permanent deal for Charly Alcaraz.

READ MORE: Everton, Tottenham converge on dynamic USMNT star as race ignites – sources

Everton reject trio for Kenny Tete deal

Tete had options for their new right-back signing, and it was always the plan to bring in a cut-price signing so they can spend more on other areas, such as on a new striker, and winger.

Everton’s business is expected to ramp up from the beginning of July, when the expiration of several star’s contracts will give them more financial wiggle room. July 1 also marks the start of the new PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) year.

What’s interesting about Tete’s pending addition is that Everton rejected the chance to sign three other targets.

That’s according to reliable Everton outlet A View From The Bullens, who revealed on Wednesday (June 18) that Everton had been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Tete, Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters, Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal on free transfers.

TEAMtalk contributor Darren Witcoop also revealed on June 11 that Coufal’s preference was to join Everton over other interested clubs, as he prepares to leave West Ham.

However, Moyes seems to have decided against a reunion with the 32-year-old, and all the signs point towards Tete joining The Toffees on a free transfer.

DON’T MISS: Jarrad Branthwaite’s stance on NEW Everton contract confirmed with talks ON – sources