Everton ‘cannot be underestimated’ in the race to sign Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson as clubs queue up to sign the Icelandic international, per reports.

Gudmundsson is also liked by Roma, who have the same owners as Everton – The Friedkin Group – so the interest in him can be considered ‘group-wide’ in this case.

The 28-year-old, who spent 2024/25 on loan with Fiorentina, can play as a striker, second striker, winger, or attacking midfielder, and his versality is appealing to suitors, the majority of whom are Italian sides.

However, according to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, ‘dreams’ of playing in the Premier League and for this reason, Everton ‘cannot be underestimated’ in the race.

Fiorentina have the option to sign Gudmundsson permanently for €17m (£14.5m / $19.5m) but have so far declined to trigger it, instead opting to try and negotiate a lower price with Genoa.

The option to buy expires on June 30 and amid the uncertainty, Everton, Roma and Bologna are considering moves. New Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini is said to consider Gudmundsson a leading target.

The Iceland star notched eight goals and three assists in an injury-disrupted campaign with Fiorentina last term, and Everton are in the market for attacking reinforcements.

Everton are genuine admirers of Albert Gudmundsson – sources

Everton are in for a very busy summer, and are closing in on the signing of Fulham right-back Kenny Tete on a free transfer, who’ll become Moyes’ second new addition after The Toffees sealed a permanent deal for Charly Alcaraz.

Moyes wants more options in attack. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to leave the club on a free when his contract expires on June 30, while Everton are also keen to loan out young forward Youssef Chermiti, who is liked by Stoke City.

The double exit would leave Everton with just one striker option in Beto. The Merseyside club could therefore bring in more than one new forward.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed Everton’s interest in Gudmundsson way back on April 17, and we understand he remains under consideration.

He could help fill the void left by departing star Abdoulaye Doucoure in attacking midfield, and compete with Beto for the striker position, if required.

Nothing is advanced but the interest is there, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Everton are also big admirers of Villarreal striker Thierno Barry, while they’ve also scouted Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade.

Woltemade, like Gudmundsson, also generally plays as a second striker, rather than an out-an-out centre-forward.

Albert Gudmundsson profile: Story so far, strengths, style of play*

By Samuel Bannister

Born in Reykjavik in 1997, Gudmundsson is the son of a former Iceland international forward, Gudmundur Benediktsson. His mother, Kristbjorg Helga Ingadottir, was a footballer too, but not at international level.

Gudmundsson began his career in the Netherlands, finishing his development with the PSV academy before making 12 appearances for their first team. He had been prolific for their reserves, but never scored for them in the Eredivisie.

In 2018, he moved to AZ, where he would spend three-and-a-half seasons. In Alkmaar, he honed his talents and scored 24 goals from 98 games.

A move to Italy followed in January 2022, but he suffered relegation from Serie A with Genoa by the end of the season. Nevertheless, he stuck around to help them win promotion back from Serie B.

Gudmundsson hit his stride last season with 16 goals from 37 games, which earned him a move to Fiorentina on loan for the 2024-25 season.

Taking the number 10 shirt, Gudmundsson has dealt with some injury issues since his loan switch, but has inflicted damage on some heavy-hitting opponents with goals against the likes of Lazio, AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus – as well as his parent club!

A versatile forward, Gudmundsson has spent the majority of this season playing in a central attacking midfield role, often pushing up to support the main striker, which has usually been former Everton forward Moise Kean.

In the past, he has been able to play as a left winger as well, especially when he was in Serie B, but he causes more danger centrally and he’s made the most of that in recent seasons.

His dead-ball technique makes him dangerous at creating from set pieces or scoring penalties, while he can also set up chances well by providing passes in open play.

The trouble opposition defenders have with him, though, is that he’s just as capable of driving into the box and shooting powerfully.

He isn’t the best in the air, but when he takes responsibility for set pieces, for example, it doesn’t matter too much.

And at the age of 27 [now 28], he has been living up to how he should be functioning during what many people class as a player’s prime years.

That’s not just because of his attacking ability, though. By late April, he ranked in the 95th percentile of Serie A forwards this season for interceptions and the 99th for touches in the defensive third. Gudmundsson does not shy away from his duties.

While not a complete player, there are a lot of aspects to his game and ways in which Gudmundsson could fit into a team.

