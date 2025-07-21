Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong is wanted by three Championship clubs, though he could still force his way into David Moyes’ plans for this season, TEAMtalk understands.

Armstrong, considered to be one of the most promising youngsters in the Merseyside club’s youth ranks, caught the eye during a loan spell with Derby County in the second half of last season.

The Rams are keen to bring the 18-year-old back for a second temporary stint after impressing John Eustace in playing an instrumental role in helping them avoid relegation.

TEAMtalk understands that fellow second-tier clubs Blackburn Rovers and Hull City are also keen on landing Armstrong on loan.

Armstrong is waiting to see how his short-term future plays out, but as TEAMtalk revealed on May 30, Moyes is a big fan and believes he will play a big role for Everton in the future.

Armstrong only signed a new Everton contract in February, which runs until 2028, and has impressed in pre-season to hint at the prospect of a first-team run this season. He could though continue his education back in the Championship with his future for the 2025-26 season potentially depending on who Everton sign in midfield this summer…

READ MORE 👉 Ranking all Premier League clubs by transfer net spend in 2025: Liverpool four places above Man Utd…

Derby County eye reunion with Everton starlet

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Everton are interested in Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, though there is work to be done on a potential transfer.

West Ham star Tomas Soucek is also on Moyes’ radar and he could end up on Bramley-Moore Dock if the Hammers decide to sell this summer.

A new midfield addition could open the door for Armstrong to leave on loan, with Derby believing they are at the front of the queue for his signature.

Everton were impressed with the way Derby utilised Armstrong last season and that relationship could go some way to deciding his next destination.

Blackburn have enquired about Armstrong while Hull have also looked at a deal.

Hull are under a three-window EFL transfer embargo that restricts them paying fees for new signings.

But it’s believed that the Tigers have now fully paid Aston Villa what they were owed for the six-month loan of Louie Barry and that could help ease the sanctions imposed with talks continuing with the EFL.

Armstrong’s preference would be to stay with Everton this season and the staff at the Merseyside club believe he is a talent with top-class potential, but it is a fluid situation, and all parties will prioritise his development.

In any case, Armstrong is expected to be part of the Toffees’ first-team squad for the pre-season Premier League Summer Series in the United states. They face Bournemouth on Saturday (July 26) in New Jersey.

With additional reporting from TEAMtalk correspondent Harry Watkinson.

DON’T MISS 🔵 Top 10 most expensive Everton signings of all time after Thierno Barry arrival

Everton QUIZ: Biggest sales, 2018-24