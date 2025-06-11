Everton are determined to sign a new striker this summer and are interested in Stuttgart’s Nick Woltemade – though luring him from the Bundesliga is proving difficult and why a move will be difficult can now be revealed, TEAMtalk can explain.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2024/25 campaign in which he scored 17 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions, helping Stuttgart to win the DFB-Pokal in the process.

Woltemade, who plays as a centre-forward or second striker, has been rewarded for his performances with a call-up to the German national team, and Everton have shown concrete interest in signing him.

Everton have scouted Woltemade extensively, along with Villarreal striker Thierno Barry, as The Athletic revealed on June 3, which we cited.

TEAMtalk has now been informed by sources in Germany, thanks to information from Bild journalist Julian Agardi, that Everton made an enquiry to Stuttgart regarding Woltemade three months ago, and approached the player’s representatives.

However, Woltemade is under contract until 2028 and his deal does not contain a release clause. Sources also state that Woltemade feels comfortable with Stuttgart and has no immediate desire to leave.

TEAMtalk understands that Woltemade’s priority is to play in the 2026 World Cup with Germany, and given he has already broken into the squad while playing for Stuttgart, he doesn’t need to move to achieve that. Our sources are clear that Stuttgart are very confident of retaining Woltemade, so Everton may need to look elsewhere.

READ MORE: Tottenham consider bid for award-winning £70m star to meet Thomas Frank demands – sources

Roma also expected to miss out on Woltemade; Everton eye alternatives

Everton’s new owners, The Friedkin Group, are ready to back Moyes in what could prove to be the club’s busiest transfer window for decades.

TFG also own Italian giants Roma, and journalist Gianluca di Marzio has claimed that Roma are also interested in Woltemade – so the interest in the forward could be considered ‘group-wide’, between the Toffees and the Giallorossi.

With Woltemade expected to stay with Stuttgart, this represents a double blow for TFG. Everton, however, already have alternatives in mind.

Work is well underway as Moyes looks to bring in a replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is expected to leave Everton on a free transfer this summer, per reports.

As mentioned, another striker of interest is Villarreal star Thierno Barry, who notched 19 goals in 41 games across all competitions in 2024/25,

TEAMtalk understands that Everton view the 22-year-old’s €40m (£33.9m) release clause as fair value, as we revealed on June 7, and Barry is open to moving to the Premier League this summer.

Everton are also admirers of Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson, as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on April 17. The Icelandic international can play as a centre-forward, second striker or No. 10, and the Toffees are admirers of his versatility.

Everton are busy behind the scenes as they identify top targets in multiple positions. They are expected to begin making more concrete moves in July, once the big-money contracts of the likes of Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Michael Keane expire, which will give the club more financial wiggle room.

DON’T MISS: The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Reijnders to Man City enters 3rd