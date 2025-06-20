Everton are in pressing on with talks with Jarrad Branthwaite over a lucrative new contract that could see the 22-year-old defender become one of the club’s highest earners, TEAMtalk understands.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, the Toffees are determined to fend off interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Manchester United, who have all listed the England international as a prime target.

Branthwaite, whose current deal runs until 2027, which includes a club option for another year, is open to extending his stay at Everton, provided the contract reflects his status as one of their most vital players.

The defender’s meteoric rise, marked by an impressive Premier League campaign last season and a debut England call-up, has made him a cornerstone of Everton’s ambitions under manager David Moyes.

Moyes, who returned to the club in 2024, is intent on building his squad around the Carlisle-born centre-back, whose composure, aerial prowess, and ball-playing ability have made him one of the best in the league.

Sources indicate Everton’s hierarchy views Branthwaite as untouchable, with a £70 million valuation set as the minimum to even open transfer negotiations – a stance that underscores their resolve to retain him.

The proposed contract would place Branthwaite among Everton’s top earners, potentially surpassing the wages of players like Jordan Pickford and making him the clubs top earner.

This move aligns with Moyes’ vision to restore Everton’s competitiveness, especially after navigating financial challenges under Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Everton take firm Jarrad Branthwaite stance

Branthwaite’s willingness to commit to a new contract, is a boost, as he seeks assurances that the deal acknowledges his growing influence, both on and off the pitch.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Everton are keen to hand Branthwaite a lucrative, long-term deal and now an agreement is getting closer.

Tottenham, Chelsea, and Man Utd remain keen, with the latter having previously seen a £50m bid rebuffed.

However, Everton’s firm not for sale policy, coupled with Branthwaite’s contentment at the Merseyside club, poses a significant hurdle for suitors.

As Everton aim to climb the Premier League table next season and break back into European football, tying down Branthwaite would be a statement of intent, signaling their ambition to compete with the elite while keeping their prized asset at the heart of Moyes’ long-term project.

A new Branthwaite contract would be a fantastic start to the window for Moyes, who is looking to add reinforcements all over the pitch in the coming weeks.

