Everton are expected to tie Idrissa Gana Gueye to a new contract and sign Charly Alcaraz permanently in the coming days, in a major double boost for David Moyes.

However, the Toffees look set to miss out on their top striker target Liam Delap, who is on course to join Chelsea, and may turn their attention to a towering German centre-forward instead.

Everton have already announced that Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ashley Young, Asmir Begovic, and Joao Virginia will be released. Loanees Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrom, Orel Mangala and Armando Broja are also set to return to their parent clubs.

There is also uncertainty surrounding Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Michael Keane and Seamus Coleman, whose respective contracts expire on June 30, just one month away.

Gueye is in the same boat as the trio, and TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Moyes wants him to sign a contract extension, amid interest from European and Middle Eastern clubs.

The 35-year-old defensive midfielder has consistently been one of Everton’s top performers. He deservedly picked up the Everton Men’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season after a standout 2024/25 campaign. Gueye also made more tackles (133) than any other Premier League player this term and is still one of the fittest in the Toffees’ squad despite his age.

According to Foot Mercato, Gueye is keen to extend his stay on Merseyside and a contract extension has been offered by Everton, with ‘the two parties close to an agreement’. Everything now points towards the Senegalese international staying for at least another season – although the length of the new deal is yet to be confirmed.

READ MORE: Everton rivalling Leeds for 18 G/A Championship playmaker with ‘enquiry’ made

Charly Alcaraz set to join Everton permanently

Attacking midfielder Alcaraz, 22, has already become a fan favourite with Everton supporters after scoring winning goals against Crystal Palace and Newcastle this term.

He is viewed internally Abdoulaye Doucoure’s long-term replacement – even if the Toffees could still look to bring in more additions in the middle of the park.

Everton have the option to sign Alcaraz permanently for around £12m and as reported by reliable journalist Paul Joyce, they are expected to finalise a permanent deal in the coming days.

“Everton expect to complete deal for Charly Alcaraz by May 31. Talks with Brazilian side Flamengo progressing for fee of around £12.6m (€15m),” Joyce posted on X.

Alcaraz, formerly of Southampton, has put in some impressive displays since joining Everton last winter, and still has room to improve, so could prove to be a positive, bargain signing for Moyes in the years to come.

Everton linked with 17-goal striker after Delap blow

Everton are prioritising the signing of a new striker this summer – regardless of whether Calvert-Lewin stays or goes – and pushed hard to try and sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

The Toffees held talks with Delap and his representatives and sources informed TEAMtalk that the forward was ‘impressed’ by the pitch, which included a lucrative salary and the promise of consistent playing time.

However, with Delap now on course to join Chelsea, pending a full agreement on personal terms and the payment of his £30m release clause, Everton must look elsewhere for a new front man.

According to German outlet Bild, Everton have shown interest in Stuttgart’s 23-year-old striker Nick Woltemade, along with rival suitors Brighton, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

The 6ft6 centre-forward notched an impressive 17 goals in 33 appearances for Stuttgart this season and earned his first call-up to the German national team recently. Woltemade also played a crucial role in helping Stuttgart to win the DFB-Pokal for the first time in 28 years, scoring in every round bar the quarter-final, which he missed through illness.

Reports suggest that Stuttgart are attempting to tie Woltemade down to a new contract to stave off the interest. He currently earns just £23,000 per week, but they are ready to offer him a significant pay rise.

Everton therefore have a window of opportunity to launch a bid for Woltemade but must move quickly to get a deal done.

DON’T MISS: Man City to axe record-breaking winger after Guardiola ‘talks’ as Everton put on red alert

Everton QUIZ: Most expensive signings per year, 2015-24