Everton are progressing in contract talks with centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, while they have reached an agreement with a second star, and a third could follow soon.

Branthwaite, 23, is considered one of the best young defenders in Europe and his impressive displays have captured the attention of multiple clubs.

Tottenham and Chelsea have both considered moves for Branthwaite this summer, but as we have consistently reported, Everton have remained firm in their stance that he is NOT for sale.

TEAMtalk revealed on June 2 that Everton were planning to tie Branthwaite down to a new, long-term, lucrative contract, and talks have been going well in recent days.

In an update on June 26, we reported that The Toffees were growing in confidence of tying down Branthwaite, and now they are close to achieving their aim.

Paul Joyce, journalist for The Times, has now revealed that Branthwaite is ‘set to sign a five-year deal’ with Everton, with David Moyes keen to build his team around him. The news comes as a monumental boost for the club.

Joyce adds that Everton are ‘hopeful’ that key midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye will also pen a contract extension, with the 35-year-old’s current deal expiring on June 30.

Seamus Coleman pens new deal, striker talks to ramp up

The update from Joyce follows Everton’s announcement that club captain Seamus Coleman has signed a new deal, keeping him at the club until next summer.

“I love Everton so to continue playing for this special club means everything to me and my family,” Coleman told evertonfc.com.

On the new contract for his captain, Moyes said: “Seamus is more than just a player at Everton. He offers so many different qualities.”

And in another major boost for Everton, Joyce has confirmed TEAMtalk’s reports that they are pushing to sign Villarreal striker Thierno Barry.

The Athletic’s Paddy Boyland was the first to report Everton’s interest in 22-year-old Frenchman Barry, while we revealed that Villarreal are holding out for his €40m (£34.2m / $46.9m) release clause in full.

Joyce added: “Talks with Villarreal on Thierno Barry ready to intensify after France U21s elimination from European Championship”.

As per our previous reports, Everton are attempting to drive down Barry’s €40m price tag, with club-to-club talks already underway. Barry is keen on the move to Merseyside and has his heart set on a Premier League switch.

The youngster notched 19 goals across all competitions for Villarreal last term and played a key role in their qualification to the Champions League.

