Everton have set their sights on Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, with TEAMtalk sources confirming that exploratory talks have taken place, though they face Premier League competition for his signature.

The Toffees are exploring a potential transfer for the 30-year-old, and we understand that the interest emerged during negotiations for Jack Grealish, who recently joined on a season-long loan from the Etihad.

As Everton seek to address defensive vulnerabilities after Jarrad Branthwaite picked up an injury, Ake’s versatility and Premier League experience make him an attractive target.

The Dutch international could also fill in at left-back, with Vitaliy Mykolenko missing Everton’s opening Premier League fixture against Leeds United with an injury.

Sources close to the discussions reveal that Man City are receptive to parting ways with Ake. With Pep Guardiola’s squad depth overflowing, particularly in defence following recent acquisitions, they are open to a permanent sale.

TEAMtalk understands that Man City are also open to a loan deal incorporating an obligation-to-buy clause, allowing flexibility in financial structuring amid Profit and Sustainability Rules constraints.

However, that option is not available to Everton, as Premier League regulations prohibit borrowing two players from the same club in one window, ruling out a loan given Grealish’s arrival.

READ MORE 👉 Man City loan watch: How every player is faring in 2025/26 away from the Etihad

Newcastle, West Ham also keen on Everton target

Ake, who has been a reliable squad player for City since his £41million move from Bournemouth in 2020, is eager for more consistent first-team action.

Having featured in 29 league games last season amid competition from Ruben Dias and John Stones, the left-footed centre-back prioritises regular minutes.

Yet, insiders note his preference leans toward a club competing in European competitions, which could complicate Everton’s pursuit.

The Toffees, without continental football this term, may need to convince Ake of their ambitious project at their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

Everton’s lack of stability at the back, particularly in Branthwaite’s absence, was highlighted in their 1-0 defeat to Leeds last weekend.

Ake’s aerial prowess, composure on the ball, and ability to play left-back could provide much-needed stability.

While no formal bid has been tabled, the have been exploratory talks, with City valuing him at around £30-35 million.

Should the deal materialize, it could signal Everton’s intent to climb the table.

However, rivals like Newcastle and West Ham are also monitoring Ake, so the race is on. As the transfer window edges toward its deadline, Everton fans await developments with bated breath.

DON’T MISS 🔵 Top 10 most expensive Everton signings of all time after Barry and Dewsbury-Hall deals